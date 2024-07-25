Coaching legend Nick Saban visits Bears training camp to catch up with former player Matt Eberflus

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban was at Halas Hall on Tuesday and met with Bears coach Matt Eberflus in his office for more than two hours, a source said. Saban, 72, retired in January after winning seven national championships.

Their relationship goes back to 1990, when Eberflus played linebacker at University of Toledo and Saban was his head coach.

Eberflus referred to Saban as a mentor in his introductory press conference and credited him teaching Eberflus “how to come into an organization and change the culture and change the mindset.”

Saban was not seen on the field during Bears practice that day.

Eberflus has kept in touch with him throughout his coaching career, and they appeared to have a lengthy conversation at Alabama’s pro day last year.

Incidentally, the Bears currently do not have any Alabama players on their roster. Former Crimson Tide star Eddie Jackson left in free agency after seven seasons with the Bears and recently signed with the Ravens.