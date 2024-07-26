The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears' Velus Jones 'can’t wait to remind people' what he can do on offense

The 6-foot, 200-pounder figures to get plenty of chances this preseason, considering the Bears are likely to limit Allen and Moore’s snaps.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears receiver Velus Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 27: Velus Jones Jr. #12 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards in the second half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775825934

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Share

Two years after Velus Jones became the first offensive player drafted by Bears general manager Ryan Poles, he’s ready to contribute more on that side of the ball.

“It’s in me,” he said Thursday. “It’s not on me, it’s in me.”

In two seasons, the former third-round selection has caught just 11 passes for 127 yards and has run 17 times for 154 yards. The player the Bears first envisioned as being a weapon on offense — “There’s something about him,” Poles said on draft night in 2022 — has been mostly a gadget player.

Making an impact on offense has only gotten tougher for Jones. After starting his career playing alongside journeyman receivers, he’s now behind Keenan Allen, an eight-time Pro Bowl player; DJ Moore, who is coming off his best season; and No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze. Tyler Scott, a fourth-round pick in 2023, had almost five times as many targets last year as Jones did.

Jones, who once shared a USC receivers room with future NFL stars Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London, isn’t worried.

“My film speaks,” said Jones, who is already 27. “If you watch my college highlights (and) the positive things I did with the Bears with the ball in my hands … I feel like I’m still that same player. When I get the ball in my hands, I’m special, especially. I feel like there’s not many DBs that can tackle someone of my size and speed.”

The 6-foot, 200-pounder figures to get plenty of chances this preseason, considering the Bears are likely to limit Allen and Moore’s snaps.

“I can’t just wait for this preseason to get the ball in my hands to run past some guys, run through some guys, and let my natural abilities take over, like they always do,” he said. “I feel like it can be easy to forget what a player can do when you don’t see it … I can’t wait to remind people.”

Jones dealt with injuries and ball security issues in each of his first two training camps.

“That’s the past,” he said. “The thing about film is you can watch film from the past, but they can’t judge about now and how I progressed and how hard I’ve been working.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody has to say about you. They’re not the one putting in the extra work … it’s all about you vs. you.”

His fumbling of a punt in a preseason game last year prompted the Bears to add Trent Taylor on cutdown day. Veteran DeAndre Carter has the inside track to return punts this year.

Jones, though, remains one of the elite kick returners in the NFL.

In the past two seasons, only one player with at least 25 kickoff returns has averaged more yards than Jones: the Packers’ Keisean Nixon, who was named an all-pro in both 2022 and 2023. Nixon averages 27.6 yards per kickoff return, while Jones averages 27.4.

The Bears believe the NFL’s new kickoff return will only make Jones more dangerous.

“I just think with a player with his size — 6 foot, 200-plus pounds — that can run a 4.31(-second 40-yard dash, they don’t make guys like that every day,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said.

Awarding the ball at the 30-yard line on a touchback that reaches the end zone should incentivize teams to kick to Jones, who grew tired of watching the ball sail into the end zone last year.

“You feel useless, just sitting back there and watching touchbacks,” Jones said.

The new blocking setup — in which 10 members of the kick coverage team will line up at the opposing 40, five yards from blockers — will look different. Jones is ready for it.

“It’s definitely good news,” he said.” It increases my value, what I bring.

“I’ve been special at this for a while now. It’s a huge reason why I’m here in the first place.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears training camp: Chippy, ugly day ends with QB Caleb Williams' TD pass to WR Tyler Scott
Bears' Tyler Scott undaunted by crowded WR room
Bears safety Jonathan Owens in awe of wife Simone Biles ahead of trip to Paris to watch her in Olympics
Bears say having 'Hard Knocks' crew at Halas Hall not nearly as challenging as they expected
With QB Caleb Williams on a rookie deal, the time is now for the Bears to strike
Coaching legend Nick Saban visits Bears' training camp to catch up with former player Matt Eberflus
The Latest
Biden
Elections
How do you feel about Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid? What readers told us
President Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ nominee for president has some readers praising the move and some expressing disappointment.
By Nyarai Khepra
 
Untitled design - 1
Murals and Mosaics
Jake Troyli's new mural puts a big stamp on Chicago ahead of the Democratic convention
The up-and-coming Chicago artist’s major commission in East Garfield Park is one of seven projects tied to the city’s moment in the national political spotlight.
By Elly Fishman
 
KAMALARALLY-110722-15.JPG
DNC 2024
The hope, worry and surreal that Illinois Black female Democratic delegates see in Kamala Harris’ moment
From reminders of the hurdles they’ve had to overcome to confidence in Harris’ ability to lead, these delegates describe what the vice president’s nomination means to them.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
DNCOTHERIMM-07XX24-02.jpg
Immigration
Immigration advocates in Chicago 'disappointed and angry' over lack of reforms, plan DNC protests
Some plan to join with other activists who are planning demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention, saying they are tired of broken promises.
By Elvia Malagón
 
PELT-041523-11.jpg
Crime
3 accused of murder, arson, financial crimes in 2023 house fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
Martez Cristler and Nicholas Virgil were charged with murder and aggravated arson, Chicago police said. Anthony Moore was charged with wire fraud, insurance fraud and forgery in connection with the fatal West Pullman neighborhood fire that killed Pelt in April 2023.
By Sun-Times Wire
 