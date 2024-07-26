The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Bears Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love gets record contract extension

He signed a four-year deal extension worth $220 million

By  AP
   
Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love throws during an NFL football practice session Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Love won’t be practicing with the Green Bay Packers as long as the quarterback’s negotiations on a contract extension remain unresolved, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday, July 22, 2024.

Morry Gash/AP

Share

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $220 million, a person familiar with the deal said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Love’s new deal includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guarantees.

The new deal comes after Love led the NFL’s youngest team to a 10-9 record and playoff berth last season in his first year as a starter while stepping up to the challenge of replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in April 2023.

NFL Network first reported Love’s deal. ESPN first reported the amount of the signing bonus and guaranteed money.

Reports of Love’s extension came the same day that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa agreed on a four-year extension worth $212.4 million. Detroit’s Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension with $142 million guaranteed earlier in the offseason.

The 25-year-old Love hadn’t been practicing with the Packers in training camp this week while the contract talks were unresolved, though he had been attending workouts and was participating in all other team activities. Love’s contract had been set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

The Packers are betting on the promise Love showed during his late-season surge last year.

Green Bay had signed Love to a one-year extension in May 2023 that included $13.5 million in guaranteed money with another $9 million in incentives. That deal gave the Packers time to evaluate Love as he entered his first season as a starter after Rodgers, a four-time MVP, was traded to the Jets.

Love responded by completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while improving dramatically as the season wore on.

He threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in a wild-card playoff game. Love did throw two second-half interceptions the following week in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The only other quarterbacks ever to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in their first season making multiple starts were Kurt Warner in 1999 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018. The only quarterbacks to throw more than 32 touchdown passes in their first season with multiple starts were Mahomes (50), Warner (41) and Daunte Culpepper (33 in 2000).

Love’s 32 touchdown passes ranked second in the league, behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (36).

Love had made only one career start before last season. After the Packers traded up to select him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Love spent his first three seasons backing up Rodgers.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent ready for Year 2 after 'grinding my absolute face off'
'That's my quarterback': Caleb Williams at center of contentious Bears practice in first day in full pads
Halas Intrigue podcast: One week into Bears training camp
Bears' Velus Jones 'can’t wait to remind people' of what he can do on offense
Bears training camp: Chippy, ugly day ends with QB Caleb Williams' TD pass to WR Tyler Scott
Bears' Tyler Scott undaunted by crowded WR room
The Latest
Chicago White Sox' Garrett Crochet pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers.
White Sox
Garrett Crochet addresses contract extension reports as trade deadline nears
“In terms of that, it kind of just is what it is right now,” Crochet said pregame. “I’m focused on pitching for the White Sox, and beyond that, I’m not really controlling much.”
By Kyle Williams
 
President Joe Biden joins Gov. J.B. Pritzker and workers on a tour of a data center under construction by Clayco in Elk Grove Village, Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2021.
Columnists
For Pritzker, an earlier Biden exit could have been just the ticket
Sneed is told President Joe Biden was actually warned a year and a half ago by a top top Dem pollster that his reelection was in the doghouse with young voters. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was being urged to run in a primary in case Biden pulled the plug.
By Michael Sneed
 
QUANTUMCAMPUS-072624-14.jpg
Columnists
Gov. Pritzker's approval of Karina's Bill held up by money, police staffing issues
Taking away guns from people served with domestic violence orders of protection would be a lot of work. “There aren’t enough sworn officers to carry out what’s being asked here,” Pritzker said.
By Rich Miller
 
AMICI-072724-10.jpg
Taste
Amici Chicago restaurant 'quadruples' business after Keith Lee visit
Previously struggling to keep its doors open, the Buena Park establishment received a boost from the popular TikToker.
By Erica Thompson
 
Tyson Bagent
Bears
Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent ready for Year 2 after 'grinding my absolute face off'
Bagent also said the negative publicity about teammate Caleb Williams leading to the draft has turned out to be “completely false.”
By Jason Lieser
 