Saturday, July 27, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears will wait until Tuesday to name starters for first preseason game

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see when quarterback Caleb Williams makes his NFL debut.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

The Bears have held seven practices.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Bears fans will have to wait a little bit longer to learn whether rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut Thursday.

Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears will announce their starters Tuesday for Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Texans. Teams rarely play their starters in Canton, Ohio.

Eberflus has said he plans to play Williams between 45 and 65 snaps in preseason games. He’ll also get extensive work when the Bears host the Bengals for one joint practice Aug. 15.

Williams and the Bears offense struggled in Saturday’s practice. The operation that Eberflus praised earlier this week had difficulty for the second-straight day, racking up five false starts for the second time in a row.

Eberflus said he told his team after practice that they need to worry about “focus and finish” as training camp continues forward.

They have the day off Sunday before starting their first game week.

