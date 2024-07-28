Bears sign RB Demetric Felton

The Bears signed running back Demetric Felton to a one-year deal Sunday, and didn’t have to cut anyone to make room.

Instead, the team moved punter Tory Taylor, an Iowa alum from Australia, on the NFL’s Exempt/International Player list, which means he doesn’t count against the Bears’ 90-man roster in the preseason. The presumptive starter, Taylor will continue to practice as normal this preseason, and will have to be moved to the 53-man roster when the season begins.

A UCLA alum, Felton was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021 by the Browns. In two years, he ran eight times for 20 yards, caught 20 passes for 189 yards and played 250 special teams snaps. He spent last year on the Bengals practice squad.

Felton will provide running back depth behind D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, who seem locked into their roles and don’t figure to see much action in preseason games.

