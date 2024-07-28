Who wins the Bears' roster battles? Projecting the 53 players who make the team

General manager Ryan Poles vowed that this year’s Bears roster will be hard to make.

He’s right.

As the Bears enter their first game week of the preseason — they play the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday — there are scant starting spots up for grabs. The jobs at the end of the roster are harder to land than at any point during the Poles era, too.

Through seven practices, here’s our projection for the Bears’ 53-man roster:

OFFENSE (25 keeepers/44 players)

Quarterbacks (2/4)

They’re keeping: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent

On the bubble: Brett Rypien, Austin Reed

What we’ve learned: The Bears wanted Williams to increase his mastery of the playbook, cadence and footwork in the break before camp started, and were pleased with his growth upon his return. He’s been predictably inconsistent, with flashes of greatness, thus far.

The big question: Camp is all about Williams’ development. Beyond that: the Bears believe that Tyson Bagent is a quality backup with the ability to win games. He’s looked good in camp, too. But until Ryan Tannehill signs, it’s fair to wonder if there’s value in having a veteran be the second-stringer.

Running backs (5/6)

They’re keeping: D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, FB Khari Blasingame

On the bubble: Ian Wheeler

What we’ve learned: Swift looks ready for the bulk of the Bears’ carries. If Shane Waldron’s history is any indication, the 2023 Pro Bowl player is due for about 65% of the team’s rushes.

The big question: Where does that leave Herbert and Johnson? Herbert is the team’s home-run threat and Johnson is the best pass-blocker among the team’s regular running backs.

Wide receivers (6/12)

They’re keeping: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones, DeAndre Carter

On the bubble: Nsimba Webster, Freddie Swain, Dante Pettis, Peter LeBlanc, Collin Johnson, John Jackson

What we’ve learned: The Bears know what they have in Moore and Allen. Odunze looks the part, running precise routes with quick bursts of speed. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson calls him “sneaky fast.”

The big question: Will the Bears really keep a kick return specialist (Jones) and a punt return specialist (Carter) as two of their six receivers? They had only seven targets apiece last year in 31 combined games.

Tight ends (3/6)

They’re keeping: Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Marcedes Lewis

On the bubble: Stephen Carlson, Brenden Bates, Tommy Sweeney

What we’ve learned: The tight end room is the easiest to predict on the team, with Kmet slotted as an above-average starter, Everett as a pass-catching weapon and Lewis as, still at age 40, one of the best run-blockers in the NFL.

The big question: Is this the year Kmet makes the Pro Bowl? He was eighth among tight ends in receptions last year and ninth in yards.

Offensive line (9/16)

They’re keeping: LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Ryan Bates, RG Nate Davis, RT Darnell Wright, C Coleman Shelton, T Larry Borom, T Kiran Amegadgie (on Non-Football Injury list), G/T Matt Pryor,

On the bubble: Ja’Tyre Carter, Bill Murray, Doug Kramer, Jake Curhan, Avante Collins, Jerome Carvin, Theo Benedet

What we’ve learned: After Matt Eberflus seemed to express some doubt in Davis’ starter status during mandatory minicamp, the veteran has practiced more — but sat out Saturday with what the coach called a muscle strain. The Bears need him to be more reliable in both games and practice.

The big question: Who’s the starting center? The Bears are rotating Bates and Shelton with the starters on alternating days. The competition could last all through camp.

Defense (25/41)

Defensive line (9/15)

They’re keeping: Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Jacob Martin, Khalid Kareem, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson

On the bubble: Keith Randolph Jr., Deshaun Mallory, Jamree Kromah, Daniel Hardy, Michael Dwumfour, Byron Cowart,

What we’ve learned: Best-shape-of-my-life stories are training-camp tropes, but Gervon Dexter’s offseason slimdown has made him quicker off the ball and faster in pursuit. The Bears didn’t add a veteran starter at the three-technique this offseason; maybe Dexter, in his second year, has been their answer all along.

The big question: Will they add another edge rusher to play opposite Sweat? They’ve flirted with free agent Yannick Ngakoue. He’d be an upgrade on pass downs, with the Bears able to kick DeMarcus Walker inside to tackle.

Linebacker (5/9)

They’re keeping: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Noah Sewell

On the bubble: Javin White, Paul Moala, Micah Baskerville, Carl Jones Jr.

What we’ve learned: In their second training camp, Edmunds and Edwards are no longer worried about learning the scheme. They’re playing fast and free, the way they closed last season.

The big question: Can they keep taking the ball away? Edmunds and Edwards each set career highs in interceptions last year. Edmunds had four last season after totaling five in his first five years. Edwards had three in 2023 after totaling two in his first four.

Cornerback (7/9)

They’re keeping: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Greg Stroman

On the bubble: Reddy Steward, Leon Jones

What we’ve learned: The Bears let Stevenson learn on the job last season, and he was better for it: four of his best five pass coverage scores, per Pro Football Focus, came from Week 11 on. He’s looked even better in camp.

The big question: What’s next for Johnson? Even with a four-year, $76 million contract in hand, Johnson said he won’t lack motivation. “I was second-team All-Pro,” he said. “I feel like for me, I could’ve – I should’ve – been first-team.”

Safety (4/8)

They’re keeping: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks

On the bubble:Adrian Colbert, Quindell Johnson, Tavarius Moore, Douglas Coleman III

What we’ve learned: Byard’s “presence is felt every day,” Brisker said — with his actions on the field, questions in the meeting room and chirping in between. His physicality fits Matt Eberflus’ scheme better than Eddie Jackson’s did.

The big question: Will Owens miss a beat? Owens leaving camp Monday to watch his wife Simone Biles in the Olympics is the right decision for him and a classy concession by the team. He’ll be back Saturday.

SPECIALISTS (3/5)

They’re keeping: K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Patrick Scales

On the bubble: LS Cameron Lyons, P Corliss Waitman

What we’ve learned: Taylor is fun to watch, launching punts like Phil Mickelson does chips. Sometimes they spin, sometimes they stop. It’s a must-see at training camp.

The big question: Can Santos keep it up? His 92.1 field goal percentage last season was the second-best mark in team history. He holds the best season and third-best season too.