The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams: 'I think I'm on track to be ready'

The Bears held their practice inside the Walter Payton Center on Monday morning because of looming rain.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams listens during a news conference at Halas Hall on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t where he wants to be for the start of the season, but he can see it from here.

“I think I’m on track to be ready,” he said. “Exactly where I need to be and where they want me to be.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, Williams spoke publicly Monday for the first time since July 19, when the Bears’ veterans reported for training camp.

The Bears held their practice inside the Walter Payton Center on Monday morning because of looming rain. Williams’ best throw was a pass to fellow first-round pick Rome Odunze at the back left pylon.

After the offense had five false starts in each of the last two practices, they posted only one. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said the team was pleased with the improvement.

The Bears play their first preseason game Thursday night at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Coach Matt Eberflus said he’ll announce whether Williams will face the Texans after practice Tuesday. Starters rarely play in the game.

Williams said that playing snaps in preseason games is “paramount” for any young passer, himself included. He said he hasn’t been told whether he’ll play Thursday and smiled when asked if he wanted to.

“Dunno,” he said.

