Bears rookie DE Austin Booker: 'I feel I belong'

Bears defensive end Austin Booker was raw and confident when he arrived at Halas Hall as a fifth-round draft pick in April. The three-month update: He’s less raw and more confident.

The 6-6, 245-pound Booker, who played in just 18 games and started only one in two seasons at Minnesota and Kansas, is on a developmental plan that has been noticeably fast-tracked in training camp — including practice reps with the first-team defense.

And he doesn’t feel out of place. On the contrary …

“I feel like I can compete at this level. I’m at the same level as all the other guys or better,” the 21-year-old Booker said. “Just getting in and showing I belong and showing I can dominate at the highest level is a big thing. I think I’ve shown that at this camp.”

Booker made a bold move to enter the draft when he could have stayed at Kansas and improved his NFL prospectus. He’s never second-guessed it, and sure isn’t about to now.

“I feel like it’s been a right decision since the jump,” Booker said. “I had some great plays in rookie camp. I had some great plays in OTAs, and I feel like this [training] camp I’ve also had a lot of great plays. It’s just continually reassuring. It wasn’t one [play or moment], but I feel like I belong.”

An athletic project like Booker might be a pie-in-the-sky hopeful on a lot of teams. But on a Bears defense expecting to take a big step after finishing strong in 2023, a player like Booker has a chance for immediate impact as a spot player in advantageous situations — especially with Montez Sweat on the other side of the line.

“It’s just going to open it up, because I’m a sleeper — not many people know about me,” Booker said. “So having the slide go to [Sweat or DeMarcus Walker], I get a one-on-one on my side. Being able to take advantage of that one-on-one and getting free will be big this year.”

Camp report

Guard Nate Davis, cornerback Kyler Gordon, running backs Travis Homer and Ian Wheeler, defensive end Jacob Martin and wide receiver Nsimba Webster did not practice Monday. The Beas practiced at the Walton Payton Center because of rain.

Ryan Bates replaced Davis at right guard, with Coleman Shelton playing center. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said that “is more of an injury thing than a competition” and that Davis will be the starter when he is healthy.

The o-line quandary

The Bears are in need of continuity on their offensive line after having 18 different starting lineups in two seasons under line coach Chris Morgan.

With left tackle Braxton Jones limited until recently, Shelton and Bates competing for the starting job and now Davis out, the Bears are in mix-and-match mode again on the offensive line.

They eventually want to establish continuity after having 18 different starting lineups in two seasons under line coach Chris Morgan. But Waldron is looking at the bright side.

“I think that builds armor for the regular season if situations happen to occur up front,” Waldron said. “Different guys get comfortable not playing next to the same every day; quarterbacks get comfortable in the huddle. Overall, Chris Morgan does a great job mixing and matching the guys with a plan for what the future looks like.”

Asked and answered

The Bears running their two-minute offense without receivers DJ Moore or Keenan Allen on the field Saturday raised some eyebrows. Waldron said both players had exceeded their rep limit for the day.

“Everything in training camp is always based on … having that big vision to get to that first game against Tennessee healthy and ready to roll,” Waldron said. “Those just provide great opportunities for Tyler Scott, Velus Jones to prove themselves with the ones.”

