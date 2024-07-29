Bears OC Shane Waldron, QB Caleb Williams establishing partnership in training camp

The best quarterbacks work as partners with their offensive coordinators, and developing that cohesion between Caleb Williams and Shane Waldron is key for the Bears during training camp.

With still more than a month before Williams’ first NFL game, he has a lot to learn. But Waldron’s relationship with him has to go beyond teacher and student. The disconnect in that relationship, most recently with Justin Fields and Luke Getsy, has been disastrous for the Bears.

With Fields — and Mitch Trubisky before him — the Bears were dead set on forcing them into ill-fitting boxes. To avoid repeating that mistake, it’s crucial that Waldron does at least as much listening as talking. He and Williams seem to be off to a good start in that aspect.

Williams said Monday that he and Waldron have talked extensively about non-football subjects to build their relationship, and the football side of it has intensified since the start of training camp. Fields and Getsy got along very well on a personal level, for example, but were totally mismatched football-wise. Both pieces need to be in place for Williams to thrive.

He has had an up-and-down camp, which is typical of rookies but probably an adjustment for him, and he’s had productive conversations rewatching practice tape with Waldron.

“A lot comes through frustrating times, a lot comes through good times of throwing touchdowns,” Williams said. “The constant communication is huge.”

Williams already is asserting himself in meetings, and Waldron is receptive. Williams brought up a play he ran frequently at USC and talked it through with Waldron and the other quarterbacks, Waldron added it to the call sheet for practice Monday and Williams said the offense “executed it pretty well.”

That’s promising, and there’s some benefit to Waldron and Williams joining the Bears at the same time. There’s also a huge advantage for the Bears in having passing game coordinator Thomas Brown on staff so they’ll be able to maintain continuity for Williams if this all goes so well that Waldron becomes a head-coaching candidate.

Post-practice film sessions have gone well for Waldron and Williams as they try to merge their minds. Waldron already sees excellent field vision and quick decisions from Williams when he drops back, which were more deficiencies that undid Fields and Trubisky.

“If the play is in rhythm, he’s doing a good job of learning the rhythm of the offense,” said Waldron, noting that growth is happening even as the Bears are still installing new plays. “Then, if the play is going off-schedule, we know he has worked well there.”

Waldron has found Williams to be a fast learner and very coachable, confirming what the Bears saw in their pre-draft homework on him. Williams is extremely confident, fueling expectations nearly every time he steps to a microphone, but realizes there are things he doesn’t know.

“That daily improvement and that positive mindset that he shows up with every single day... give him a chance to be great,” Waldron said. “He works hard and he does all the right things around and leading up to every single practice.”

It’ll be a good idea to circle back to this relationship once it’s legitimately tested, maybe about a month into the season. The stakes are relatively low in camp and preseason games, which begin Thursday against the Texans in the Hall of Fame game, though the Bears haven’t said yet whether Williams will play. But the connection Williams and Waldron establish now will help them later.

Waldron got this job on the strength of expertise he developed working under offensive mastermind Sean McVay and excellent collaboration with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who turned his career around while working with Waldron. Williams got his job after flourishing as a freewheeling, one-of-a-kind artist. Now they have to blend what each of them brings to the table.