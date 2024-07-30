The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears won't play Caleb Williams, other starters in Hall of Fame game

The Bears and Texans play in Canton as part of Hall of Fame festivities; no other NFL team has to play four preseason games.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

QB Caleb Williams has had highs and lows in his first few weeks of offseason practice with the Bears.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Caleb Williams’ debut in preseason game action will have to wait.

The Bears will rest their starters Thursday against the Texans in the Hall of Fame game, coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday. The Bears and Texans play in Canton as part of Hall of Fame festivities; no other NFL team has to play four preseason games.

Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback. Brett Rypien and Austin Reed will also get snaps.

“It’s a great opportunity for the role players we have on our team,” Eberflus said.

The decision wasn’t a surprise. A first-string quarterback hasn’t started the Hall of Fame Game in nine years. Four of the eight quarterbacks who have started the game since 2021 have been cut by their own teams before the end of the same month.

Williams said Monday that getting snaps during the preseason was an essential part of his development, but stopped short of lobbying to play in the exhibition game. The Bears travel to Buffalo next week before hosting the Bengals and playing at the Chiefs. The Bears will also host the Bengals for one joint practice at Halas Hall.

The Bears expect Williams to play 45-65 snaps in preseason games.

The team will host a split practice Wednesday morning, with starters on one field and the backups doing a walk-through more typical of the day before a game.

