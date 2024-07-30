The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Trailer released for Bears' 'Hard Knocks' series

It calls upon the franchise’s past and future.

By  Patrick Finley
   
BEARS-072424-01.jpg

A crew member with the HBO show “Hard Knocks” films as Chicago Bears players practice at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Share

The trailer released by Max on Tuesday for the Bears’ installment of “Hard Knocks” calls upon the franchise’s past and future.

The 90-second ad uses footage of everyone from George Halas to Walter Payton to Devin Hester while proclaiming that the “winds have changed.” Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, each earn mention in the commercial.

The trailer starts with coach Matt Eberflus addressing the team.

“I can see the operation, the execution. Keep it simple and be consistent,” he said. “We’re gonna give you the keys, and you’re going to drive it. This is your team.”

The Bears have long opposed the documentary series but were instructed by the league to participate in it. About 30 employees have followed Bears players inside and outside of Halas Hall. The Bears have final approval of all episodes.

“Hard Knocks” debuts Aug. 6 and features five episodes, all released on Tuesdays.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Hall of Fame honor is huge for ailing Steve McMichael, but he didn't get there alone
Bears OC Shane Waldron, QB Caleb Williams establishing partnership in training camp
Bears rookie DE Austin Booker: 'I feel I belong'
Bears QB Caleb Williams: 'I think I'm on track to be ready'
Bears sign RB Demetric Felton
Another year for Bears coach Matt Eberflus — and a whole lot of pressure
The Latest
IMG_2749 (1).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un bebé de tres meses fue operado de una herida de bala en el pecho causada por un tiroteo en La Villita
El niño y sus padres estaban por salir de un estacionamiento de la farmacia Walgreens el sábado cuando dos hombres salieron de un vehículo SUV que estaba adelante de ellos y abrieron fuego contra el automóvil de la familia.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Homewood-Flossmoor's Jayden Tyler (0) steals the ball and charges up the floor during the Vikings' IHSA Class 4A state championship victory in March.
High School Basketball
Recruiting updates on the Class of 2025
Here’s a short list of a few of those committed players who are ranked among the best in the state, along with several recruiting updates for top uncommitted prospects.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A_Good_Girl's_Guide_to_Murder_u_S1_E2_00_16_15_04r.jpg
Movies and TV
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' a very modern, very British take on Nancy Drew
Amateur teen detective looks for clues in homes and on phones on Netflix’s addictive but sensitive mystery series.
By Richard Roeper
 
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG
Crime
Man killed in East Side shooting identified
Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:16 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Teacher and student in an international preschool play a toy togather
Other Views
Bilingual preschoolers shouldn't automatically be tagged with 'at-risk' label
The current screening process treats bilingualism as a problem rather than an asset for kids entering preschool, a professor from Lewis University writes.
By Hae Min Yu
 