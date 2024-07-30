Trailer released for Bears' 'Hard Knocks' series

The trailer released by Max on Tuesday for the Bears’ installment of “Hard Knocks” calls upon the franchise’s past and future.

The 90-second ad uses footage of everyone from George Halas to Walter Payton to Devin Hester while proclaiming that the “winds have changed.” Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, each earn mention in the commercial.

The trailer starts with coach Matt Eberflus addressing the team.

“I can see the operation, the execution. Keep it simple and be consistent,” he said. “We’re gonna give you the keys, and you’re going to drive it. This is your team.”

The Bears have long opposed the documentary series but were instructed by the league to participate in it. About 30 employees have followed Bears players inside and outside of Halas Hall. The Bears have final approval of all episodes.

“Hard Knocks” debuts Aug. 6 and features five episodes, all released on Tuesdays.