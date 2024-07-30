Bears to meet up with Devin Hester at Hall on Wednesday

The Bears have a field trip planned for Wednesday afternoon — with a few special guests.

After flying to Cleveland, where the team will stay ahead of the Hall of Fame game, the Bears will make a bus available to players and staff who want to go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Inductee Devin Hester and Hall of Famers Jimbo Covert and Richard Dent, among others, will be waiting for them.

“We’re going to meet with those guys before and hang out with those guys for a while and then we’re going to tour the Hall that evening and then get back to the hotel after that,” coach Matt Eberflus said after Tuesday’s practice at Halas Hall. “It’s going to be exciting. Our guys are excited about it. And it’s going to be fun.”

Eberflus said it will be exciting to pick their brains.

“I ask a lot of questions to those guys and I glean a lot of information, a lot of wisdom from those championship teams,” Eberflus said. “That’s what I hope our players will take away too.”

Running back Roschon Johnson has never been to the Hall — he knows Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the location of the first preseason game he’d play in the “Madden” video games.

“Just to be there and to be actually in the game will be quite the treat,” he said. “To see Devin Hester get inducted along with a few other guys, it’s real special. I’m going to try to soak up all the moments of just pretty much being there.”

Clean up

If there were any question about Williams’ comfort in a leadership position, consider this: Monday, he chided his teammates to clean up water bottles and other trash around the locker room. It wasn’t the first time, either.

“We are grown men — there shouldn’t be things laying around the locker room,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “Just telling guys to clean up things like that and just stepping into the forefront in that aspect.”

This and that

• Right guard Nate Davis sat out for the third straight practice with what the team called a muscle strain. Ryan Bates, who is competing for the starting center job, has played in Davis’ place with Coleman Shelton at center.

• Cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Travis Homer, running back Ian Wheeler and defensive end Jacob Martin all sat out with injuries.

• Tight end Gerald Everett left the field after catching a deep pass and appearing to land on the ball. He returned shortly thereafter.