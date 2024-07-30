The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Source: Bears' top WR DJ Moore agrees to four-year, $110 million contract extension

It’s the richest contract under the Ryan Poles administration.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Titans Bears Football

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore waves during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: AZMY144

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

The Bears have a new highest-paid player after agreeing to a monster contract extension with top wide receiver DJ Moore on Tuesday, a source said. Moore’s new deal is for $110 million over four seasons with $82.6 million guaranteed, tying him to the team through 2029.

Moore had two years left on his contract, but the Bears undoubtedly wanted to get in front of the rapidly rising market for wide receivers. Vikings star Justin Jefferson signed for $140 million over four years last month.

Moore, 27, has been one of the best pickups of general manager Ryan Poles’ run with the Bears. He acquired him in 2023 when he traded out of the No. 1 draft pick, getting Moore and multiple picks back from the Panthers. One of those selections fell at No. 1 this year, when the Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore was as advertised. He led the team with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

