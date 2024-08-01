The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears GM Ryan Poles is banking on coach Matt Eberflus to steer team's best roster in years

Poles’ options for patching holes are limited at this point. For the most part, he’s banking on a combination of young players making leaps and the coaching staff tailoring schemes to maximize what they have and cover up what they don’t. Both jobs fall under Eberflus’ purview.

By  Jason Lieser
   
BEARS-072424-19.jpg

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks across the field at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Share

CANTON, Ohio — Bears general manager Ryan Poles had 10 practices to evaluate his team heading into the Hall of Fame game Thursday, when all the starters and even some second-stringers sat out against the Texans.

It’ll take much longer for the Bears to fully implement their scheme, and they have plenty of time with three more preseason games and more than five weeks left until the season opener, but Poles should now have a clear view of the talent landscape. He’s seen enough already to have a sense of where the roster is stacked and starved.

The Bears believe they’ve outfitted the roster to the point where rookie Caleb Williams is stepping into an unprecedentedly good situation for a quarterback who was picked at or near the top of the draft. Even if Williams endures the turbulence typical of rookies, the Bears have enough talent around him to give themselves a chance.

If he’s great, of course, that changes everything. Then the Bears would go from hoping to sneak into the playoffs to possibly making some noise. Stroud got the Texans to the second round with far less help.

But there are spots to shore up, regardless. In the rosiest projections for the Bears this season, they still have more to add before they can legitimately contend for a championship. They’ve unquestionably come a long way, but still don’t compare favorably to the rosters of the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Ravens and — in their own division — Lions.

Poles’ options for patching holes are limited at this point. For the most part, the Bears are banking on a combination of young players making leaps and the coaching staff tailoring schemes to maximize what they have and cover up what they don’t.

Both of those efforts are under the purview of coach Matt Eberflus. Poles built what appears to be a playoff-caliber roster, but the actual usage of it hinges on a coach who tiptoed right up to the line of being fired last season.

Eberflus has the most to prove in the Bears’ chain of command, and his most challenging job other than ensuring the proper development of Williams is to use his acumen and strategy to make up for what the Bears are lacking in his pass rush.

Eberflus will remain the defensive play caller, not coordinator Eric Washington, and if he doesn’t find a way to manufacture at least a decent pass rush, it’ll be impossible for the Bears to achieve their dream of being a top-five defense.

He also has to oversee a sturdy offensive line, and while that’s not his direct responsibility, everything goes back to him. As Eberflus acknowledged when the Bears hired him, a defensive-minded head coach can be fired for the offense being bad.

And given the overall improvements Poles has made to the roster over the last two offseasons, Eberflus has little margin for the Bears to be bad at anything.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears, Texans kick off new era of kickoffs
Source: Ex-Bears RB Tarik Cohen informs Jets that he's retiring at 29
As Bears celebrate Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement, Mike Ditka not expected to attend
Here's what to watch for in the Bears' preseason opener vs. Texans
With new deal, DJ Moore hopes to kill off narrative that Bears are where WRs go to die
Bears believe in Caleb Williams: 'He's going to be a superstar'
The Latest
Team USA's Lebron James dunks the ball against Team Serbia
Olympic Sports
LeBron James’ new, provocative Nike ad draws fire, but critics are missing the point
The purpose of the “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign is to make us feel. To make us react. To make we as a society obsessed with sports to use sports to have a greater conversation about the meaning of sports and life.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Royal "Mickey" Warren prepares to depart on a bus heading to Memphis for the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 2, 2018.
Obituaries
Royal 'Mickey' Warren, longtime South Side gospel organist who played for Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., dead at 76
Mr. Warren was an organist at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and used his music in Civil Rights activism.
By Mary Norkol
 
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Tyla brings the sun, as Matt Hansen, BigXThaPlug open fest
Despite threats of rain, the first day of Lolla is already living it up.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times , and 1 more
 
Deputy Rafael Wordlaw
Crime
Charges filed in slaying of off-duty deputy Rafael Wordlaw — 'He fought to protect his friend, he was a hero'
Wordlaw was coming to the defense of a friend who was being robbed at a South Side gas station when he was fatally shot.
By Mohammad Samra Matthew Hendrickson , and 2 more
 
The documentary "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" augments her biography with audio commentary recorded by the screen legend (pictured in the 1950s).
Movies and TV
In insightful doc 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes,' the star tells her own story
The actor, one of the most-watched people of the 20th century, opens up about her child stardom and her many marriages in HBO film.
By Richard Roeper
 