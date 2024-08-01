The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears president Kevin Warren: Chicago still focus for new stadium

Warren and general manager Ryan Poles joined ESPN in its booth as severe weather forced a stoppage in the Bears-Texans preseason game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Kevin Warren, Ryan Poles

Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren center, listens to Bears GM Ryan Poles right, during Bears training camp in Lake Forest Il. July 20, 2024. | Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Paul Beaty/For the Sun-Times

Share

CANTON, Ohio — With the Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Texans in a weather-related delay Thursday, ESPN asked Bears president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles to join Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in its broadcast booth.

There was nothing especially revelatory, though Warren reiterated his ideal timeline for the new stadium opening for the 2028 season and left open the possibilities of both the Chicago Parks Department’s lakefront property south of Soldier Field and the 326-acre property the Bears own in Arlington Heights.

“It’s exactly where I thought we would be,” Warren said of where the endeavor stands. “These are massive projects. The goal is still shovels in the ground in 2025 and opening in 2028.

“The focus is the museum campus downtown. That’s the most beautiful piece of property in the United States... We also are the largest landowner in Arlington Heights, so that’s still an opportunity.”

The questions for Poles were more about his rebuild coming to fruition this year and the high expectations for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the team.

“It’s taken some patience early on,” Poles said. “To give Caleb, a rookie quarterback, weapons around him to build confidence fast is a big deal. We just want to get him settled in early to make plays, and the thing is to lean on the guys around him. You don’t have to do everything right away.

“He’s had a lot of pressure on him early on being a big-time recruit coming out of high school and elevating his game in college. He’s very comfortable in his own skin, confident in his talent and believes in himself. And he brings people together.”

The Bears lead the Texans 21-17 with 3:31 in the third quarter as both teams wait in the locker room for word on whether the game will resume.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears-Texans game called off late in 3rd quarter due to weather with Bears leading 21-17
With Caleb Williams on the sideline, Bears backup QBs get their chance
Bears-Texans preseason game suspended late in 3rd quarter due to weather
Bears GM Ryan Poles is banking on coach Matt Eberflus to steer team's best roster in years
Bears QB Caleb Williams sees his future — C.J. Stroud
Bears, Texans kick off new era of kickoffs
The Latest
IMG_5265.jpg
Bears
Bears-Texans preseason game suspended late in 3rd quarter due to weather
The Bears led 21-17 with 3:31 left in the third quarter when lightning and heavy rain prompted officials to suspend play and clear the field.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
Two months to go: Hoping to avoid infamy, White Sox take to road with 3-22 July in rearview mirror
And here’s the bad news: Trades thinned out a non-competitive roster even more.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
BEARS-072424-19.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles is banking on coach Matt Eberflus to steer team's best roster in years
Poles’ options for patching holes are limited at this point. For the most part, he’s banking on a combination of young players making leaps and the coaching staff tailoring schemes to maximize what they have and cover up what they don’t. Both jobs fall under Eberflus’ purview.
By Jason Lieser
 
Sky newcomers Rachel Banham (left, defending the Fever’s Caitlin Clark) and Moriah Jefferson (right) will be counted on for outside shooting.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky back at practice with new backcourt additions Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson
The Sky have been in desperate need of outside shooting. They are last in the league in three-point attempts, makes and percentage of points scored from deep. However, Banham and Jefferson do not offer an immediate fix.
By Annie Costabile
 
LOLLADAY1-080224-128.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Kesha came through fire to play again
Despite threats of rain, Lolla is off to a hot, humid, crowd-pleasing start.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times , and 1 more
 