Bears QB Caleb Williams sees his future — C.J. Stroud

CANTON, Ohio — Three days after Caleb Williams said he’s “on track to be ready” for the regular season, the Bears’ rookie quarterback only had to look across the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to see the target for 2024 — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Like Williams, who watched from the sideline in shorts and a gray Bears t-shirt with other offensive starters, Stroud did not play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night — one of many distinctions Williams hopes to have in common with the Texans’ second-year quarterback by the end of the 2024 season.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 draft out of Ohio State, Stroud was the NFL’s rookie of the year last season, led the Texans from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to 10-7 and the AFC South title in 2023 and even won a playoff game — something no Bears quarterback has done since Jay Cutler in 2010. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards in 15 games, with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He led the NFL in passing yards per game (292.2) and interception percentage (1% — five in 499 attempts).

Stroud’s impressive rookie season surely resonated with Bears fans who have been waiting forever for a franchise quarterback. Stroud’s 4,108 passing yards were more than any Bears quarterback has had in the history of the franchise (In fact, Stroud bettered Erik Kramer’s Bears’ mark of 3,838 yards set in 1995 in his 14th game). Stroud’s 100.8 passer rating also was better than any Bears quarterback has had in a full season.

If you’re tired of the Stroud barometer, get used to hearing and reading about it. Stroud’s 2023 season wasn’t some kind of fluke season borne of unusual, unrepeatable circumstances. In fact, Williams arguably is in a better situation in his rookie season with the Bears.

Stroud was playing for a team coming off a legitimately poor 3-13-1 season. The Bears were 7-10 last year, winning five of their last eight games. Stroud was playing for a first-year coaching staff, with a first-time, defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans. Williams has a third-year, defensive head coach in Matt Eberflus.

Stroud’s offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, was a first-time coordinator who had never called plays. Williams has Shane Waldron, who called plays for the past three years as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

Stroud’s offensive weapons were wide receivers Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Tank Dell and Noah Brown; tight end Dalton Schultz and running backs Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce. Williams has wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, tight end Cole Kmet and running backs D’Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

Stroud played behind an offensive line that was anchored by three-time (now four-time) Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil — but was otherwise patchwork, with new starters in the other four positions.

Williams’ offensive line is a huge question mark. Second-year right tackle Darnell Wright was on every all-rookie team in 2023, showing Tunsil-level potential. But the rest is a big x-factor, from left tackle Braxton Jones’ development to guard Nate Davis’ availability to talented left guard Teven Jenkins’ sustainability to Ryan Bates/Coleman Shelton filling a hole at center.

For what it’s worth, Stroud started quickly last season after beating out Davis Mills in 43 preseason snaps. In his first five games — with Tunsil missing three of them — Stroud had a 98.4 passer rating, averaging 292.2 yards per game, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The Texans were 2-3. The bar for Williams starts pretty high.

Adding to the intrigue of the Williams-Stroud comp is Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles’ decision to pass on Stroud in last year’s draft in favor of trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. It sent Stroud to the Texans (after the Panthers took Bryce Young), and has turned into a masterstroke for Poles — not only netting Moore and Wright, but eventually Williams himself.

Williams and Stroud could only shake hands Thursday night, but it won’t be long before they meet for real. The Bears play the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 2. Let the comparisons begin.