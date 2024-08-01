The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Bears, Texans kick off new era of kickoffs

The Bears booted the first-ever modified NFL kickoff Thursday night to start the Hall of Fame game.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Eddy Pineiro

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro approaches the ball during a kickoff at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CANTON, Ohio — The Bears booted the first-ever modified NFL kickoff Thursday night to start the Hall of Fame game.

The result looked a lot like the NFL’s other kickoffs — a kick returned by the Texans’ Steven Sims to his own 26.

After the Texans marched for a touchdown, it was the Bears’ turn to return the kickoff. They didn’t use their regular returner, Velus Jones. Instead, receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Greg Stroman were deep to return. Scott returned the ball to the 25, where he slipped to the ground.

The NFL adopted the XFL’s kickoff rule this offseason with the twin goals of dissuading teams from kicking touchbacks and increasing player safety on both sides of the ball.

The Texans, who returned the kickoff, lined nine blockers up at the 35-yard line. Ten Bears defenders lined up across from them at the 40. Neither side was allowed to move until the ball that Cairo Santos kicked landed in Sims’ arms. He ran forward and to the right, and was tackled by the Bears’ Quindell Jackson and Collin Johnson.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was among the coaches consulted around the NFL Scouting Combine. The kickoff plan was passed in late March at the NFL’s annual meeting.


