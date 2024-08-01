The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears-Texans preseason game suspended late in 3rd quarter due to weather

The Bears led 21-17 with 3:31 left in the third quarter when lightning and heavy rain prompted officials to suspend play and clear the field.

By  Jason Lieser
   
IMG_5265.jpg

Chicago Bears wide receiver Collin Johnson (80) catches a pass for a first down with Houston Texans cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) defending during the second half of an NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.

David Dermer/AP

Share

CANTON, Ohio — Officials cleared the field and the seats in the third quarter of the Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Texans on Thursday because of lightning and heavy rain at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Bears led 21-17 with 3:31 left when the game was stopped at 10:16 p.m. Eastern. It is unclear whether or when play will resume.

The Bears did not play quarterback Caleb Williams or the rest of their starters, and the Texans held out Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and their starters as well.

Tyson Bagent started at quarterback, but played just one possession and completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards. The Bears played No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien from there until midway through the third quarter, and he finished 11 of 15 for 166 yards with three touchdown passes and no turnovers for a 148.9 passer rating. Bagent was the backup last season, but the Bears list him and Rypien as equals on their depth chart as they compete.

The Bears trailed 10-0 early, but rallied to take a 21-17 leads with 11:39 left in the third quarter when Rypien hit Collin Johnson for nine-yard touchdown pass.

Undrafted rookie Austin Reed took over at quarterback with 9:51 left in the third quarter to finish the game.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears-Texans game called off late in 3rd quarter due to weather with Bears leading 21-17
Bears president Kevin Warren: Chicago still focus for new stadium
With Caleb Williams on the sideline, Bears backup QBs get their chance
Bears GM Ryan Poles is banking on coach Matt Eberflus to steer team's best roster in years
Bears QB Caleb Williams sees his future — C.J. Stroud
Bears, Texans kick off new era of kickoffs
The Latest
Team USA's Lebron James dunks the ball against Team Serbia
Olympic Sports
LeBron James’ new, provocative Nike ad draws fire, but critics are missing the point
The purpose of the “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign is to make us feel. To make us react. To make we as a society obsessed with sports to use sports to have a greater conversation about the meaning of sports and life.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
Two months to go: Hoping to avoid infamy, White Sox take to road with 3-22 July in rearview mirror
And here’s the bad news: Trades thinned out a non-competitive roster even more.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
BEARS-072424-19.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles is banking on coach Matt Eberflus to steer team's best roster in years
Poles’ options for patching holes are limited at this point. For the most part, he’s banking on a combination of young players making leaps and the coaching staff tailoring schemes to maximize what they have and cover up what they don’t. Both jobs fall under Eberflus’ purview.
By Jason Lieser
 
Sky newcomers Rachel Banham (left, defending the Fever’s Caitlin Clark) and Moriah Jefferson (right) will be counted on for outside shooting.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky back at practice with new backcourt additions Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson
The Sky have been in desperate need of outside shooting. They are last in the league in three-point attempts, makes and percentage of points scored from deep. However, Banham and Jefferson do not offer an immediate fix.
By Annie Costabile
 
LOLLADAY1-080224-128.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Kesha came through fire to play again
Despite threats of rain, Lolla is off to a hot, humid, crowd-pleasing start.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times , and 1 more
 