Bears-Texans preseason game suspended late in 3rd quarter due to weather

CANTON, Ohio — Officials cleared the field and the seats in the third quarter of the Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Texans on Thursday because of lightning and heavy rain at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Bears led 21-17 with 3:31 left when the game was stopped at 10:16 p.m. Eastern. It is unclear whether or when play will resume.

The Bears did not play quarterback Caleb Williams or the rest of their starters, and the Texans held out Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and their starters as well.

Tyson Bagent started at quarterback, but played just one possession and completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards. The Bears played No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien from there until midway through the third quarter, and he finished 11 of 15 for 166 yards with three touchdown passes and no turnovers for a 148.9 passer rating. Bagent was the backup last season, but the Bears list him and Rypien as equals on their depth chart as they compete.

The Bears trailed 10-0 early, but rallied to take a 21-17 leads with 11:39 left in the third quarter when Rypien hit Collin Johnson for nine-yard touchdown pass.

Undrafted rookie Austin Reed took over at quarterback with 9:51 left in the third quarter to finish the game.