Thursday, August 1, 2024
Bears Sports

Source: Ex-Bears RB Tarik Cohen informs Jets he will retire at 29

He was one of the NFL’s top players when the Bears went 12-4 in 2018. He had a combined 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns as a runner and receiver and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl punt returner.

Jason Lieser
   
Tarik Cohen

New York Jets' Tarik Cohen speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Seth Wenig/AP Photos

One of the Bears’ most exciting players in recent years, running back Tarik Cohen, is retiring at 29. Cohen was trying to make a comeback with the Jets this year after recovering from multiple major injuries, but a source said he informed them Thursday that he’s leaving football.

His decision came two days after saying he “definitely feel[s] all the way back” in training camp with the Jets, who hoped he could be a factor as a kick returner thanks to the NFL’s new format for kickoffs.

“I’m just trying to show the Jets the explosiveness that I have, the smartness that I’ve gained from being in the league, and lift as I rise — help all the guys in my position group,” he said Tuesday.

Cohen was an incredible weapon for the Bears on offense and special teams, but hasn’t played since tearing his ACL and MCL early in the 2020 season. The injury kept him out of that season and the next one, then he tore his Achilles while training in hopes of playing again in 2022.

He was one of the NFL’s top players when the Bears went 12-4 in 2018. He had a combined 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns as a runner and receiver and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl punt returner.

After the Bears drafted him in the fourth-round out of North Carolina A&T, he put up 2,676 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and had one punt return for a touchdown in four seasons.

Notably, Cohen signed a three-year, $17.3 million contract extension ($9.5 million guaranteed) with the team the week before blowing out his knee — an injury that happened when he called for a fair catch on a punt return against the Falcons and teammate Kindle Vildor pushed someone into him.

The Panthers signed Cohen to their practice squad last season, but he hurt his hamstring and never got a shot on the active roster.

