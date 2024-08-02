Hall of Fame induction validates Bears legend Devin Hester's goal to be greatest return man of all time

CANTON, Ohio — From the time he was a little kid, Devin Hester was annoyed by being labeled simply “athlete,” rather than getting the chance to specialize in one position. That followed him to the University of Miami and eventually the Bears, and finally he grew so tired of it that he set his mind on becoming the greatest return man of all time.

He certainly accomplished that, and the football world will validate it for him Saturday when he will be the first return specialist ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hester was voted into the Hall in his third year of eligibility, and his credentials make him a one-of-a-kind legend in both the NFL and Chicago sports at large. He scored an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on special teams, and that doesn’t count his most incredible performance: a 92-yard kickoff return to open Super Bowl XLI as a rookie.

“You have guys play 15-20 years and never get an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl, and I was blessed to play my first year,” Hester said Friday. “To start off the Super Bowl like that was the most memorable play of my life.”

He is one of three former Bears going into the Hall on Saturday, joining defensive tackle Steve McMichael from the 1985 championship team and nine-time Pro Bowl defensive end Julius Peppers.

The rest of the class is comprised by former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson. Hester and Johnson were Hurricanes teammates for one season.

Hester, now 41 and living in Orlando, has done a lot of reflecting since he was announced as an incoming Hall of Famer in February. It intensified this week when he arrived in Canton, Ohio, and got to talk with other members of the 2024 class and some of the all-time greats who have converged here for the ceremony.

When the incoming players gathered for photos Friday morning, they got an opportunity to hang out with their predecessors, and it was a meaningful moment for Hester. It took him back to his career, and he felt an understanding between him and other greats who sacrificed a lot to get there.

“We had private sessions with just Hall of Famers — nobody else in the room,” he said. “When you retire, you don’t miss the game, but you miss the locker room and the teammates and every moment in that room.”

He continued, getting choked up at one point before composing himself, “I missed a lot of time with my family and my boys growing up. We’re so locked into football, and the coaches want us to be great and we all want to be great, so we take away from family things.”

His family has been with him in Canton, though, and been able to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hester’s mother, Juanita Brown, will introduce him at the ceremony.

That’s fitting. Hester said Friday one of his greatest strengths was his determination to never let go of his dream of playing in the NFL, then circled back and admitted there actually were times he was ready to quit. Brown wouldn’t let him.

“There were times when I swore I was done with it, and my mom gave me words of encouragement,” Hester said. “I’m not gonna give all the credit to myself. There were points in my life where I did give up, but she stayed by my side.”

Perseverance was a must for Hester amid a challenging childhood in Riviera Beach, Fla., where Brown worked multiple jobs and his father Lenorris died when he was young.

Those are sure to be points in his speech Saturday, along with inspiration he drew from stepfather Derrick Brown and brother Lenorris Jr. and Hester said one of his proudest accomplishments was making it through “trials and tribulations” when he was young.

The Bears drafted him out of Miami in the second round in 2006, and he lit up the league. He scored on an 84-yard punt return at Lambeau Field in his NFL debut and finished his rookie season with touchdowns on three punt returns, two kick returns and a missed field goal to earn an All-Pro selection.

“He returned that punt against Green Bay — and then it just kept happening,” said broadcaster Jeff Joniak, who developed a signature call referring to Hester as ridiculous. “Everybody wanted to be a part of it. It was must-see.

“Calling [Brian] Urlacher was unbelievable and all the great players that have come through, but Devin is the most unique. He was a highlight waiting to happen, every time.”

Hester returned 14 punts for touchdowns, which by itself would’ve tied the record for touchdowns on special teams, plus five kickoffs and the 108-yard return on Giants kicker Jay Feely’s missed field goal.

All but one of those touchdowns came during his run with the Bears from 2006 through ’13, and he had one punt return for a touchdown for the Falcons in ’14. He finished his career playing for the Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks.

Hester also put up 3,427 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense as a runner and receiver, though he looks back on that as untapped potential.

“It’s been very frustrating. I do feel like I left a lot out there,” he said. “But I’m just blessed that I was so gifted and talented that wherever they put me, I still found a way to make something happen.”

There was always a chance. Every punt or kick return became a stage for Hester. And he often delivered, making him one of the most compelling Chicago athletes of his era.