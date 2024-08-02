The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness

McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
CANTON, Ohio — This was never how Steve McMichael or his teammates from the 1985 Bears championship team envisioned it, but however imperfect and sad the situation is, there was joy ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

“It’s amazing,” his wife, Misty McMichael, said Friday. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent him. That was his dream.”

Even during McMichael’s deterioration due to ALS, there was hope that he might be well enough to attend the ceremony. That idea was nixed a while ago, and instead he will be given his gold jacket at home in Homer Glen on Saturday morning.

That will be recorded and shown during the enshrinement, along with a prerecorded video from his presenter, WGN sports anchor and longtime friend Jarrett Payton — son of late Hall of Famer Walter Payton.

Misty McMichael was introduced in place of her husband at the Hall of Fame game Thursday between the Bears and Texans and was part of a news conference with the 2024 class Friday. She was scheduled to fly back to be home for the presentation.

Many former Bears have been in Canton or plan to be at the McMichaels’ home Saturday. A spokesperson for the family said Richard Dent and Ron Rivera planned to be there.

Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka is not expected to travel to Canton or Homer Glen because of health concerns, sources said. Ditka, 84, lives in Naples, Fla., and friends said he is slowing down with age.

McMichael established himself as a Hall of Fame candidate over a 15-year career, including 1981 through ’93 with the Bears. He had 95 sacks, and his 92 1/2 for the Bears is second in franchise history. In addition to being a Super Bowl champion, he was an All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro twice.

