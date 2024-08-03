The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tyson Bagent's reaction to Caleb Williams' signing bonus is priceless

The Bears’ “Hard Knocks” documentary series won’t debut until Tuesday, but backup quarterback Tyson Bagent might already be able to claim the funniest reaction.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throws a ball during an NFL football training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH114

Nam Huh/AP Photos

A clip released earlier this week shows rookie quarterback Caleb Williams introducing himself at the front of a team meeting. He lists the schools he went to, the catch phrases from each and then how much he got to sign with the Bears.

“I’m Caleb Williams,” he said. “I went to USC and Oklahoma. ‘Horns down’ still. Fight on. And my signing bonus is $25.5 million.”

As his teammates jump up and down to celebrate the number, Bagent, the backup, goes slack in his chair in the front row, as if he’s fainted. He then starts shaking. Williams then points to the back of the room, where general manager Ryan Poles is smiling.

“Hard Knocks” debuts Tuesday night and will run every Tuesday night for five weeks.

