Tyson Bagent's reaction to Caleb Williams' signing bonus is priceless

The Bears’ “Hard Knocks” documentary series won’t debut until Tuesday, but backup quarterback Tyson Bagent might already be able to claim the funniest reaction.

A clip released earlier this week shows rookie quarterback Caleb Williams introducing himself at the front of a team meeting. He lists the schools he went to, the catch phrases from each and then how much he got to sign with the Bears.

When Caleb revealed his signing bonus to the team 😭#HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears premieres August 6 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/4csvbHmamM — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2024

“I’m Caleb Williams,” he said. “I went to USC and Oklahoma. ‘Horns down’ still. Fight on. And my signing bonus is $25.5 million.”

As his teammates jump up and down to celebrate the number, Bagent, the backup, goes slack in his chair in the front row, as if he’s fainted. He then starts shaking. Williams then points to the back of the room, where general manager Ryan Poles is smiling.

“Hard Knocks” debuts Tuesday night and will run every Tuesday night for five weeks.

