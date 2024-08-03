The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Matt Eberflus: Health of Bears will help determine whether to play starters vs. Bills

The Bears will base their decision to play quarterback Caleb Williams in the Bills game based on the general health of the team, and in particular the offensive line, coach Matt Eberflus said after Saturday’s practice.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks during a news conference after practice at the NFL football team’s mandatory minicamp in Lake Forest, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

“I’m just gonna let it play out because there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said. “We’re gonna see who’s available at the end of this. We’ll go from there.”

They’re scheduled to play Aug. 10 in Buffalo.

The Bears practiced without right tackle Darnell Wright and right guard Nate Davis on Saturday at Halas Hall. Eberflus said the Bears were shuttling backups across the line to get a better sense of how they fared against the first-string defense.

The health of the offensive line “always” plays a role in determining whether to play starters, Eberflus said.

“We have to make sure that we’re right there, we feel comfortable with being where we are,” he said.

