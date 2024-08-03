The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Bears Sports

Cole Kmet pays tribute to Julius Peppers — and Mongo

The Bears tight end, the son of former Bears practice squad player Frank Kmet, said Steve McMichael was his dad’s favorite player. “McMichael was just kind of the lunch-pail guy in the middle — a grinder that brought a ton of attitude and he was always drawn to that.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks with tight end Cole Kmet.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) had 73 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Share

Bears tight end Cole Kmet wore a Julius Peppers jersey when he walked into Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the Bears’ preseason opener against the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. But — with all due respect to Peppers — he would have rather been wearing a Steve McMichael jersey.

“I have to be honest [the Peppers jersey] was handed to me,” Kmet said. “I probably would have [worn] the McMichael if I had to choose. Nothing against Peppers. I was still honored to rep it, though. That was cool.”

Kmet, the son of former Bears practice squad player Frank Kmet, grew up a Bears fans in Lake Barrington and Arlington Heights. He said McMichael, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, was his dad’s favorite player, because his blue-collar, workmanlike, style.

“When he talks about McMichael, it’s always about [how] … I guess [Dan] Hampton was the good-looking guy and the sacks and obviously Richard Dent had all the sacks,” Kmet said. “But McMichael was just kind of the lunch-pail guy in the middle — a grinder that brought a ton of attitude and he was always drawn to that. That was pretty cool to hear.”

Hard Knocks preview

The Bears’ “Hard Knocks” documentary series won’t debut until Tuesday, but backup quarterback Tyson Bagent might already be able to claim the funniest reaction.

A clip released earlier this week shows rookie quarterback Caleb Williams introducing himself at the front of a team meeting. He lists the schools he went to, the catch phrases from each and then how much money he got to sign with the Bears.

“I’m Caleb Williams,” he said. “I went to USC and Oklahoma. ‘Horns down’ still. Fight on. And my signing bonus is $25.5 million.”

As his teammates jump up and down to celebrate the number, Bagent, the backup, goes slack in his chair in the front row, as if he’s fainted. He then starts shaking. Williams then points to the back of the room, where general manager Ryan Poles is smiling.

“Hard Knocks” debuts Tuesday night and will run every Tuesday night for five weeks.

Injury list grows

Defensive end Montez Sweat and right tackle Darnell Wright were among seven starters who did not practice Saturday.

The others were safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, guard Nate Davis and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Gordon has been out since July 25 (seven practices). Davis has been out since July 27 (five practices). Coach Matt Eberflus indicated the other absences were more precautionary than long-term.

Mix and match

With Davis and Wright out, Bill Murray (right guard/left guard) and Matt Pryor (right tackle) took reps with the first team offense Saturday. Eberflus indicated the Bears could do even more experimenting with backups against the first-team defensive line this week.

“We’re just working guys to see if they can elevate their game,” Eberflus said. “Just to see the skill set and see if they can rise as we go, because we never put ceilings on players.”

Legacy Bear

Undrafted rookie wide receiver John Jackson, who had kick returns of 31 and 28 yards against the Texans, is the son of former Bears receiver John Jackson, who played in 36 games in four NFL seasons, including five for Dave Wannstedt’s Bears in 1996.

“He was definitely excited about it,” Jackson said of signing with the Bears. “He’d always tell me the stories about Michael Jordan’s steakhouse — he just lives and dies off that place.

“But it’s cool. He talks about different ways to help myself stick. He’s big on knowing every [receiver] spot, doing as much as you can and being as good of a teammate as you can possibly be. It’s good having a dad with that level of experience and somebody you can ask questions that you don’t want to ask your coach.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
'Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven.'
Julius Peppers gives fans a "Bear down" at Hall of Fame enshrinement
Tyson Bagent's reaction to Caleb Williams' signing bonus is priceless
Tyrique Stevenson fits in well with brash Bears secondary
'Something special': Former Bears star Devin Hester gives moving Hall of Fame speech on career, family
Bears QB Caleb Williams scrambles in order to throw, and it's 'pretty exceptional'
The Latest
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson reacts after his interception in the first half Sunday.
Bears
Tyrique Stevenson fits in well with brash Bears secondary
The 2023 second-round pick learned some tough lessons as a rookie — when he allowed nine touchdown passes but had four interceptions in his final six games. He’s ready for a breakout second season. “I’m aiming for All-Pro,” he said. “And I know I’m capable of it.”
By Mark Potash
 
Hall of Fame Football
Bears
'Something special': Former Bears star Devin Hester gives moving Hall of Fame speech on career, family
“I embraced God’s plan for me and — mostly — I accepted my calling. By me embracing it, it made me the best returner to ever walk the face of the earth,” Hester said.
By Jason Lieser
 
BEARS-072424-36.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams scrambles in order to throw, and it's 'pretty exceptional'
For years, the Bears stressed that Justin Fields needed to look to throw when he ran out of the pocket. Williams has that part down.
By Patrick Finley
 
LOLLADAY3-080424-7.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 3: New Zealand band Leisure lights up main stage on Saturday
Before Deftones, Killer Mike and The Killers lay siege on Grant Park later in the night, the festival will offer a few other can’t-miss experiences on Saturday.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times  and Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-27.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Q&A: Taj Farrant, the 15-year-old blues guitarist who performs with Buddy Guy, talks about playing Chicago
We’re chatting with artists backstage at this year’s music festival in Grant Park.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 