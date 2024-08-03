Hall of Fame ceremony for ex-Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers delayed by weather

CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for seven players, including three former Bears, has been significantly delayed by severe weather.

It was originally scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. Central, but is now unlikely to start anytime before 1 p.m. Fans have not been allowed in the stadium.

The Hall of Fame ceremony can proceed through rain, but lightning is the issue. If it persists too long, the enshrinement will be moved to nearby McKinley High School, which is much smaller.

Bears legend Devin Hester and former defensive end Julius Peppers are part of the incoming class that will give speeches in Canton. Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael, a two-tme All-Pro who was part of their 1985 championship team, is receiving his gold jacket in a ceremony at his home in Homer Glen, which was scheduled to be recorded Saturday morning.

When the gates open at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, there will be 60-90 minutes for fans to get in the venue before the ceremony begins. Once it starts, order of speeches is this: Dwight Freeney, McMichael, Randy Gradishar, Hester, Patrick Willis, Peppers and Andre Johnson.