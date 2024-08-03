The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Which ex-Bear and 2024 Hall of Famer was the best player? And which Bear should be the next to get in?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” we asked about Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — and some other Monsters of the Midway.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Devin Hester returns a punt for a touchdown against the 49ers in 2013.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 20: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears runs a punt back for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedExField on October 20, 2013 in Landover, Maryland.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A trio of former BearsDevin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. But which of the three was the best player? In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, that was topic No. 1.

“On God-given genetics and ability, Peppers,” @GaryCinChicago commented, a nod to the pass rusher extraordinaire.

“Hester is the GOAT as a returner,” @TopShelfSports0 wrote. “That said, if I were picking one player in his prime, I’d take McMichael.”

Next, we asked who should be the next Bear to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. @BobSanks went for Jay Hilgenberg, calling it “long overdue,” and @jmals24 named Peanut Tillman, adding, “And it’s not close.”

Last, we asked about former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski and reports that he might be the replacement for beleaguered manager Pedro Grifol. How does that sound?

“Until there’s a new owner, it doesn’t matter who the manager is,” @NWI_Irish96 wrote. “Or the general manager. Or the pitching coach. Or the hot dog vendor.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which former Bear and 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer was the best player?

Upshot: Recency bias? Perhaps it contributed to why Hester ran away with the vote like he was taking back a kickoff in the Super Bowl. The other guys were great players who played far more snaps than Mr. You Are Ridiculous. On the other hand, no one ever returned it better. That’s saying something.

Poll No. 2: After the 2024 class, who should be the next Bear to go into the Hall of Fame?

Upshot: Tillman was one of a kind, no doubt, the sultry stench of a turnover always in the air when he was on the defensive side of the field. A tip of the helmet to him for winning the vote easily, but — ahem — Hilgenberg was a seven-time Pro Bowl player who anchored theoffensive lines of some pretty dang good teams. Just saying.

Poll No. 3: How do reports that the White Sox could make A.J. Pierzynski their next manager sound to you?

Upshot: Pierzynski hasn’t managed — or even coached — at any level, but Sox fans love him. He must be the perfect guy.

