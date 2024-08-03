Julius Peppers gives fans a "Bear down" at Hall of Fame enshrinement

CANTON, Ohio — Most of defensive end Julius Peppers’ speech Saturday at his Hall of Fame enshrinement focused on his North Carolina roots and spending most of his 17-year career with the Panthers.

That was predictable, but he gave the Bears a nod, too, for the four seasons he spent with them.

“To the city and the fans of Chicago, I know you guys didn’t draft me, but when I came there, you treated me like I was one of your own, and I appreciate that,” Peppers said. “So, as always, ‘Bear down.’”

That got a roar from the crowd, which was loaded with Bears fans. The 37 1/2 sacks that he piled up for the Bears from 2010 through ’13 were a significant chunk of his career total 159 1/2, which ranks fourth all-time.

Peppers, 44, joined fellow former Bears Devin Hester and Steve McMichael as part of the seven-man class for induction, which also included Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar.

When Peppers signed his massive free-agent deal with the Bears in 2010, it was his first time living outside North Carolina. He grew up in Raleigh and went to UNC, where he played on the football and basketball teams.

It was a bonus to Peppers that Michael Jordan was in the crowd to support Freeney.

“This ain’t in my speech, but I’m gonna say it anyway: While I’m talking about Chapel Hill and North Carolina... I ain’t gonna sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building,” Peppers said. “The G.O.A.T., His Airness, Michael Jordan. MJ, I want to thank you for the inspiration and the memories. Love you, big bro.”

He shared his gratitude for head coaches John Fox, Smith, Mike McCarthy and Ron Rivera, omitting only ex-Bears coach Marc Trestman.

Rod Marinelli was his defensive coordinator his first three seasons with the Bears and made a profound impact on him.

“Rod would always say in the meetings, ‘The star of the team is the team,’” Peppers said. “That’s how I tried to play the game. All I ever wanted to do was do my job, help the team win and earn you guys’ respect.”

That mentality was instrumental in Peppers’ career, and he said he is applying it in the next phase of his life as well. While he was incredibly talented, that alone wasn’t enough to get him to the Hall of Fame.

“It really comes down to who you are at your core and what’s in your heart,” he said. “Are you resilient? Do you stand tall in the face of adversity when things get tough, or do you quit? Do you acknowledge other people’s contributions to your success, or do you make it all about you?

“Being a Hall of Famer is one of my crowning achievements, but it extends beyond football... Everyone can be a Hall of Famer in their own life.”