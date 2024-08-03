Michael Jordan attends Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for friend Dwight Freeney

CANTON, Ohio — Michael Jordan elevated the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony’s prestige by attending in support of former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Jordan, dressed in a beige suit, was seated with Freeney’s friends and family. The two are golfing buddies, and Jordan schemed with former Colts coach Tony Dungy for “the knock” to inform Freeney he’d made it ahead of the announcement in February.

Freeney and Jordan play golf multiple times per week in Hobe Sound, Fla., and Jordan orchestrated the surprise at his Grove XXIII course by telling Freeney to dress up a little under the guise of taking promotional photos for the club. Then when he walked in, Dungy was waiting with the good news.

Freeney, 44, didn’t mention Jordan in his speech, but has been friends with Jordan for about 20 years and last month described him as “like a big bro.” He said Jordan would come to Indianapolis occasionally to hang out as well.

Jordan, 61, was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Since he showed up for Freeney’s enshrinement, Jordan was on hand for the induction of another Chicago sports star, Bears return man Devin Hester. Hester and former defensive end Julius Peppers were presented in Canton, Ohio, and defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael received his jacket and Hall of Fame bust at his home in Homer Glen.