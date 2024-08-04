The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls Top 100 omission 'disrespectful,' wonders why Aaron Rodgers made it

Johnson saved a few colorful adjectives for the list.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Jaylon Johnson is entering his fourth season.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was left off the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Share

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn’t make the NFL Network’s Top 100 list despite being named an All-Pro last year.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did — even though he played only four snaps last season.

Johnson had a problem with that, calling his omission from the list “disrespectful,” amid more colorful adjectives.

“It’s (B.S.),” he said. “There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and (are) not a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101, I guess, but goddamn, Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted (in).”

The Top 100 is voted upon by players, who fill out ballots in the locker room toward the end of the previous season.

“Players clearly — if they voted for it — they made some goddamn mistakes,” Johnson said. “But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s all right, I got some more for them …

“It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of the best players that they play against.”

Johnson said there “ain’t no way” there are 100 better players, “especially guys who didn’t play, who were hurt.”

Rodgers was No. 92 on the list.

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat was ranked No. 82 and receiver Keenan Allen was No. 51.

Defensive starters out

Five defensive starters remained out of practice because of injuries: defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.

Other players out included running back Ian Wheeler and linebacker Noah Sewell.

Johnson said he wasn’t concerned, particularly since the injured starters are returning players and don’t have to learn a new defense.

“I feel like our biggest thing is being healthy Week 1,” he said. “We don’t win right now. You win when the games count on Sundays, when guys are healthy. For me, as long as guys are taking care of their bodies, getting back right to be available in the game, that, for me personally, that’s all that matters.”

The Bears have Monday off.

Skirmish!

With the team in full pads in the mid-90s heat, Sunday was a good bet to feature the first skirmish of training camp.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and defensive end Khalid Kareem were involved in a tussle that quickly turned into players from both sides of the ball shoving each other.

“That’s probably a little bit guys tired, stuff like that,” running back D’Andre Swift said. “That ain’t going to get us nowhere.”

Helped by a whistle and airhorn, the Bears restored order quickly.

“Everyone shook hands afterward and everything was fine,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said.

No nickname yet

Coach Matt Eberflus seemingly has a nickname for every player — but Tory Taylor said he hasn’t been assigned one yet. The Aussie — by way of Iowa — shot one down one suggestion, though: “The Crocodile Punter.”

“I definitely don’t want that one,” he said. “How original. I don’t want any, like, Australian attachments or anything like that. So, in fact, if no one knows who I am that usually means I’m doing a pretty good job.”

This and that

  • Caleb Williams’ best throw Sunday was a deep ball to DJ Moore, who had zipped past cornerback Terrell Smith, for a 35-yard touchdown.
  • Kicker Cairo Santos double-doinked a field goal during practice — but it went in.
  • Safety Tarvarius Moore and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga collided with each other during a drill late in practice and were slow in getting back up.
Latest on the Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks with tight end Cole Kmet.
Bears
Cole Kmet pays tribute to Julius Peppers — and 'Mongo'
The Bears tight end, the son of former Bears practice-squad player Frank Kmet, said Steve McMichael was his dad’s favorite player: “McMichael was just kind of the lunch-pail guy in the middle, a grinder who brought a ton of attitude, and he was always drawn to that.”
By Mark Potash
 
Screen Shot 2024-08-03 at 5.25.56 PM.png
Bears
'Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven.'
Family and former teammates gathered in Homer Glen as McMichael received his Hall of Fame jacket and bust.
By Rick Telander
 
Hall of Fame Football
Bears
Julius Peppers gives fans a 'Bear down' at Hall of Fame enshrinement
He also shouted out, “The GOAT, His Airness, Michael Jordan,” who was at the ceremony.
By Jason Lieser
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent's reaction to Caleb Williams' signing bonus is priceless
Tyrique Stevenson fits in well with brash Bears secondary
'Something special': Former Bears star Devin Hester gives moving Hall of Fame speech on career, family
Bears QB Caleb Williams scrambles in order to throw, and it's 'pretty exceptional'
Michael Jordan attends Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for friend Dwight Freeney
Matt Eberflus: Health of Bears will help determine whether to play starters vs. Bills
The Latest
Kamala Harris
Elections
Republicans for Kamala Harris launches with Illinois GOPers Edgar, LaHood, Kinzinger, Walsh
Republicans for Harris endorsers also includes former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye; former Obama Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; former Govs. Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey; and the latest supporter, Mesa Arizona Mayor John Giles.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Q&A: Brigitte Calls Me Baby living in 'a whirlwind' as new album debuts
We’re chatting with artists backstage at this year’s music festival in Grant Park.
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
lakefront08-29-16GreatLakesExplorations (2).jpg
Outdoors
City views come with political history
With a look ahead to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, some recommendations of outdoors spots with political history.
By Dale Bowman
 
ambulance.jpeg
Crime
4 shot, 1 fatally, after fight in Chinatown
A group of males were outside early Sunday in the 2100 block of South Canal Street when an argument turned physical and somebody opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Nesbeth DB2_8739.JPG
Red Stars
Red Stars rookie Leilanni Nesbeth sees history during White House visit
Nesbeth and her former teammates at Florida State were present for Vice President Kamala Harris’ first public appearance after President Joe Biden dropped his re-election campaign.
By Brian Sandalow
 