Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls Top 100 omission 'disrespectful,' wonders why Aaron Rodgers made it

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn’t make the NFL Network’s Top 100 list despite being named an All-Pro last year.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did — even though he played only four snaps last season.

Johnson had a problem with that, calling his omission from the list “disrespectful,” amid more colorful adjectives.

“It’s (B.S.),” he said. “There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and (are) not a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101, I guess, but goddamn, Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted (in).”

The Top 100 is voted upon by players, who fill out ballots in the locker room toward the end of the previous season.

“Players clearly — if they voted for it — they made some goddamn mistakes,” Johnson said. “But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s all right, I got some more for them …

“It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of the best players that they play against.”

Johnson said there “ain’t no way” there are 100 better players, “especially guys who didn’t play, who were hurt.”

Rodgers was No. 92 on the list.

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat was ranked No. 82 and receiver Keenan Allen was No. 51.

Defensive starters out

Five defensive starters remained out of practice because of injuries: defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.

Other players out included running back Ian Wheeler and linebacker Noah Sewell.

Johnson said he wasn’t concerned, particularly since the injured starters are returning players and don’t have to learn a new defense.

“I feel like our biggest thing is being healthy Week 1,” he said. “We don’t win right now. You win when the games count on Sundays, when guys are healthy. For me, as long as guys are taking care of their bodies, getting back right to be available in the game, that, for me personally, that’s all that matters.”

The Bears have Monday off.

Skirmish!

With the team in full pads in the mid-90s heat, Sunday was a good bet to feature the first skirmish of training camp.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and defensive end Khalid Kareem were involved in a tussle that quickly turned into players from both sides of the ball shoving each other.

“That’s probably a little bit guys tired, stuff like that,” running back D’Andre Swift said. “That ain’t going to get us nowhere.”

Helped by a whistle and airhorn, the Bears restored order quickly.

“Everyone shook hands afterward and everything was fine,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said.

No nickname yet

Coach Matt Eberflus seemingly has a nickname for every player — but Tory Taylor said he hasn’t been assigned one yet. The Aussie — by way of Iowa — shot one down one suggestion, though: “The Crocodile Punter.”

“I definitely don’t want that one,” he said. “How original. I don’t want any, like, Australian attachments or anything like that. So, in fact, if no one knows who I am that usually means I’m doing a pretty good job.”

This and that