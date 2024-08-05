Jay Cutler sells Tennessee home

Jay Cutler has apparently taken another loss.

According to TMZ, the former Bears quarterback sold his Tennessee home for $7.9 million, more than $3 million less than the original listing price of $11 million.

TMZ reported that the home, which was featured on the E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” was awarded to Cutler in his divorce settlement with ex-wife Kristin Cavaliari and has been his primary residence.

Cutler and Cavaliari purchased the property in 2018 for $4.23 million before expanding the home.

The 10,697 square-foot house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on more than 45 acres of land. The property includes a gym, sauna, and a pool house.

Tim Thompson of Tim Thompson Premier Realtors and Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.