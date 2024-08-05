The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Jay Cutler sells Tennessee home

According to TMZ, the former Bears quarterback sold his Tennessee home for $7.9 million, more than $3 million less than the original listing price of $11 million. The house was featured in the reality show “Very Cavallari.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, left, and his wife Kristin Cavallari watch the Cubs play the White Sox during an interleague baseball game in Chicago in 2011.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has sold a Tennessee home he once shared with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari.

Brian Kersey/AP

Share

Jay Cutler has apparently taken another loss.

According to TMZ, the former Bears quarterback sold his Tennessee home for $7.9 million, more than $3 million less than the original listing price of $11 million.

TMZ reported that the home, which was featured on the E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” was awarded to Cutler in his divorce settlement with ex-wife Kristin Cavaliari and has been his primary residence.

Cutler and Cavaliari purchased the property in 2018 for $4.23 million before expanding the home.

The 10,697 square-foot house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on more than 45 acres of land. The property includes a gym, sauna, and a pool house.

Tim Thompson of Tim Thompson Premier Realtors and Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
The Bears are finally entertaining enough to be worthy of 'Hard Knocks,' which premieres Tuesday
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls Top 100 omission 'disrespectful,' wonders why Aaron Rodgers made it
Bears' offensive line issue is a Caleb Williams issue
Come on, Matt Eberflus, give Caleb Williams some preseason game snaps this week
Cole Kmet pays tribute to Julius Peppers — and 'Mongo'
'Welcome home, Steve. You’re in football heaven.'
The Latest
People walk on a street covered with down trees and branches, including some atop cars, in West Town.
Weather
Are tornadoes surging in Chicago area? Not quite, but reporting of them is, experts say
Illinois’ 122 tornadoes so far this year have surpassed last year’s 118, and the Chicago area broke a record last month with 31 twisters in a single storm.
By Kade Heather
 
BEARS-072424-04.jpg
Bears
The Bears are finally entertaining enough to be worthy of 'Hard Knocks,' which premieres Tuesday
The “Hard Knocks” crew teased to a “hilarious” surprise in the first episode.
By Jason Lieser
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Man arrested after McDonald's hatchet stabbing in Ashburn
A 24-year-old man is being questioned by detectives after the Sunday attack in Ashburn but no charges have been announced by police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-EvidenceMarker-01.JPG
Crime
3 hurt in Fuller Park drive-by shooting
Three men were gathered in an empty lot in the 5200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Living with parents of my boyfriend was a nightmare
The 60-year-old home care aide was banned from the kitchen, forbidden from having sex and ultimately kicked out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 