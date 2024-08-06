Bears' Jonathan Owens 'overjoyed' for wife Simone Biles after Olympic dominance

Jonathan Owens brought a little piece of Paris with him back to Chicago.

Tacked onto his Olympic credential lanyard Tuesday were a few golden heart pins, complete with the signature of his wife Simone Biles, the greatest female gymnast of all time.

“It was specially made with her autograph on there,” the Bears safety said after practice. “So you can only get it from her or a family member. I had to make sure I kept a few of those on here to tease people. Like, ‘No you can’t get it, I’m sorry.’”

Owens smiled. He’s had a lot to smile about.

Biles won three gold medals and one silver in this year’s Olympics, adding to her career total of 11 medals.

The Bears let Owens miss the past week to watch her in person.

“Overjoyed for her, all of her accomplishments that she’s made,” said Owens, who signed with the Bears in March. “All Just being a face for gymnastics, man. She became the most decorated American gymnast ever. So it was amazing that I was able to be there and witness that for her.”

Jonathan Owens’ Olympic pins pic.twitter.com/eUMpqtpwyh — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 6, 2024

Biles hurt her left calf on her first day of events and continued on.

“My wife is a warrior,” said Owens, who woke up in the middle of the night to watch the Hall of Fame game from Paris. “That’s the one thing I tell people because, I equate it to how we are in football. You limp around and it will hurt a little bit right before. But as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it.”

Owens was wowed by the languages spoken around him and even developed a friendly rivalry with Brazilian fans nearby during the events. When Biles wasn’t competing, Owens wandered around Paris, a city he was visiting for the first time. He saw the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, and marveled as the eyes of the painting seemed to follow him.

He, and the world, was following his wife.

“I’m just so happy and proud for her,” he said.