Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Bears trying Velus Jones at halfback

The Bears receiver has only 11 catches in his two-year career.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears receiver Velus Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 27: Velus Jones Jr. #12 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards in the second half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775825934

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bears receiver Velus Jones might not be one for much longer.

The Bears are spending the week trying Jones at halfback, coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday after Jones played with the second-string running backs.

Jones is the Bears’ primary kickoff returner — and a good one, too — but has struggled to catch the ball and make an impact at receiver. The Bears believe he’s dangerous whenever he gets the ball in his hands.

In the two seasons since general manager Ryan Poles made him his first offensive player drafted, Jones has posted only 11 catches on 21 targets. He has 127 receiving yards in his career.

He’s been better as a runner, carrying the ball 17 times for 154 yards.

Eberflus said Jones was up for trying the move. The Bears will re-evaluate the idea after the team plays Saturday in Buffalo.

Jones was a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2022.

