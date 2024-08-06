Bears trying Velus Jones at halfback

Bears receiver Velus Jones might not be one for much longer.

The Bears are spending the week trying Jones at halfback, coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday after Jones played with the second-string running backs.

Jones is the Bears’ primary kickoff returner — and a good one, too — but has struggled to catch the ball and make an impact at receiver. The Bears believe he’s dangerous whenever he gets the ball in his hands.

In the two seasons since general manager Ryan Poles made him his first offensive player drafted, Jones has posted only 11 catches on 21 targets. He has 127 receiving yards in his career.

He’s been better as a runner, carrying the ball 17 times for 154 yards.

Eberflus said Jones was up for trying the move. The Bears will re-evaluate the idea after the team plays Saturday in Buffalo.

Jones was a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2022.