New deal? Bears WR Keenan Allen willing to wait

The downside to a loaded wide receiver room in the NFL is the potential drama, especially after Bears wide receiver DJ Moore signed a four-year, $110 million extension with two years left on his deal. But Keenan Allen isn’t about the drama. He wasn’t on Tuesday, anyway.

The newly acquired wide receiver, a six-time Pro Bowl player coming off the best season of his career — 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chargers — said he’s eager to stay in Chicago, but isn’t necessarily in a hurry to get a deal done.

Allen, 32, is in the final year of a four-year, $80.1 million contract. But the Bears are likely to see how productive he is in Shane Waldron’s offense before committing to a long-term extension.

“I have no problem with that,” Allen said. “I’ll bet on myself any day of the week.”

Allen has spend the last 11 years in southern California with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles. But after just four months in Chicago, he’s convinced this is where he’d like to be.

“We have great chemistry in the locker room. Great friends already made,” Allen said. “The city is beautiful. The team is coming together nice. Absolutely.”

If anything, Moore’s extension is incentive for Allen. The wide receiver market in the NFL is red hot.

“Anytime a receiver, especially a guy in our room, somebody that we’re gonna see every day [gets paid], it just brings the morale, the excitement up every day,” Allen said. “Happy for him. We’ll see what happens.”

Sweat still out

Defensive end Montez Sweat was among five defensive starters who did not practice Tuesday. Sweat, who has missed four consecutive practices, was on the field Tuesday before leaving during individual drills.

The other defensive starters out were cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (10 practices) and Tyrique Stevenson (four practices), safety Jaquan Brisker (three practices) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (four practices). Right guard Nate Davis was limited.

Running back Roschon Johnson left practice early with an apparent injury. Others not practicing were linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive end Jacob Martin and offensive lineman Theo Benedet.

Hold that line

Right tackle Darnell Wright and left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice. Right guard Nate Davis participated in position drills but not 11-on-11 drills. Davis has missed seven consecutive practices.

Center Ryan Bates replaced Davis, with Coleman Shelton playing center. Bates and Shelton are competing for the starting center job.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said the starting job is Davis’ when he’s healthy. But that could change if Davis has an extended absence.

“People say you can’t lose a job because of injury. I don’t think that’s true,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “If the guy that’s playing there gives our team a good look and a good benefit, then it’s a competition. Or the other guy could take over. That’s at all positions.”

A vote for Jaylon

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was miffed at being left off NFL’s Top 100 list — which is voted on by NFL players. But he would have had Allen’s vote. Moore also was left off the list. Allen was 51st. Montez Sweat was 82nd.

“Jaylon Johnson — Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That’s kind of a no-brainer,” Allen said. “He’s patient. He plays his assignment well. He likes to sit on routes. He doesn’t like anybody to catch the ball on him. He’s greedy that way, which is a good thing. A good competitor.”

Allen has learned this the hard way.

“I haven’t had a catch on him [in camp],” Allen said. “Something always goes wrong. I don’t know what it is. I’m going to get him though. [Wednesday] — one-on-ones.”

