Thursday, August 8, 2024
Bears to play starters, including QB Caleb Williams making his debut, in preseason game vs. Bills

Williams will play for the first time after he and dozens of players were held out of the preseason opener last week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158252

Nick Cammett/Getty

After months of waiting, the Bears will get their first look at rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in a game Saturday. Coach Matt Eberflus said Williams and the rest of the healthy starters will play in the preseason game at the Bills.

Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick this year, sat out the preseason opener against the Texans along with dozens of teammates. The Bears opted against taking the risk of putting players in a game so early and against an opponent they will face in Week 2 of the regular season.

Eberflus did not specify a number of snaps for Williams, but said the Bears, “Want to see a good rhythm and flow,” from the offense.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday his starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, will play the first quarter.

One of the biggest concerns for Williams is whether his offensive line will be intact to protect him. Right tackle Darnell Wright and right guard Nate Davis have been in and out with injuries, though the other three starters appear to be fine.

