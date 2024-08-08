Bears guard Nate Davis downgraded to 'week-to-week' after setback

Bears right guard Nate Davis was first “day-to-day” with a muscle strain July 27.

After he suffered a setback, coach Matt Eberflus considers him “week-to-week.”

The Bears tried to ramp up Davis in practice Sunday but he felt the injury again, Eberflus said Thursday. Davis has been limited ever since.

“He’s dealing with some soft tissue stuff, so we had bring him back down,” Eberflus said. “We’ll start that process over and see where it goes.”

Ryan Bates has practiced in Davis’ place, though he was limited Thursday.

Davis has an $11.4 million cap hit this season.

“Life’s going to knock you down a lot of times,” left guard Teven Jenkins said. “It’s going to be rough at certain points in your life. It’s just about keeping him encouraged and having him be the best man he can be. Come back whenever he can.”

Other starters who didn’t practice Thursday and aren’t expected to play Saturday include cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, safety Jaquan Brisker, nose tackle Andrew Billings and defensive end Montez Sweat.

Sweat and the other starters have been able to participate in walk-throughs.

“From an assignment standpoint, I’m not concerned at all,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said about Sweat. “Obviously there’s a speed and intensity aspect of what we do that’s required that, when he’s ready to go, we’re going to get back into. At least he’s a vet and not a rookie.”

Jackson at practice

Rev. Jesse Jackson visited with coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles, president/CEO Kevin Warren and chairman George McCaskey after attending Bears practice.

Eberflus said he thanked Jackson for “all he’s done for civil rights but also for humanity over the course of his lifetime.”

Jackson attended practice last year, too.

This and that

• Long snapper Patrick Scales missed all three practices this week because of a muscle issue in his back. The Bears re-signed long snapper Cameron Lyons on Sunday.

• Receiver Collin Johnson, who caught two touchdowns in the preseason opener, remains out with an injury.

