Thursday, August 8, 2024
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams has rough end to practice with 2 interceptions

Williams is in his third week of training camp and likely will make his preseason debut Saturday at the Bills. He has made progress overall, though there have been some rough stretches along the way.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws during a training camp practice on July 27, 2024.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws during a training camp practice on July 27, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has looked pretty good in two-minute drills over the course of training camp, but fizzled in that scenario Thursday.

Williams threw two interceptions in 11-on-11 work late in practice, including one from his own 42-yard line in a two-minute drill at the end. Williams tried to hit tight end Gerald Everett through a tight window on the right sideline, and veteran safety Kevin Byard read it perfectly and jumped the route for the pick.

Before that, safety Elijah Hicks intercepted a pass from Williams intended for wide receiver Keenan Allen. Hicks nearly picked him off on the next play, too, when Williams threw off his back foot for Everett and came away with a pass breakup.

“Not every day is gonna be beautiful out there, but if you keep working through it, come September, it’ll be good,” tight end Marcedes Lewis said.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus commended Williams for growing from adversity and added that he’ll need to do that again today.

Williams is in his third week of training camp and likely will make his preseason debut Saturday at the Bills. He has made progress overall, though there have been some rough stretches along the way.

