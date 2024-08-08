Healthy Tremaine Edmunds ahead of 2023 schedule already

Even though it’s just a preseason game, Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said he’ll feel the emotion of a homecoming when the Bears travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

“It’s my first time going back since I left, so there will be a lot of emotions,” said Edmunds, a 2018 first-round draft pick by the Bills who played five seasons for them before signing with the Bears in free agency before last season. “It’s gonna be exciting.”

But this trip isn’t just about nostalgia for Edmunds. It’s also about being healthy and available. A year ago, Edmunds was on the sidelines for most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He missed 11 consecutive practices at one point and did not play a snap in the preseason games. His first real full-throttle activity came in Week 1 preparation for the season opener against the Packers.

After participating fully in his 14th consecutive practice Thursday — knock on wood — Edmunds already is ahead of schedule as he prepares to reach another level of performance following a good-but-not-great first season with the Bears after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency.

“Expectations are high and that’s what I put on myself,” Edmunds, 26, said. “I wouldn’t even say expectations, but it’s just what I know I can do — that’s what I’m trying to put on display. The goal is to be the best … so that’s my focus day-in and day-out.”

The 6-5, 250-pound Edmunds was a Pro Bowl player in 2019 and 2020 with the Bills. Though he had a career-high four interceptions last season, including a 45-yard return for a touchdown against the Browns, the season didn’t meet expectations of a player who ostensibly replaced Roquan Smith on the Bears’ roster.

Even Edmunds and his coaches acknowledge he has more to give.

“He missed two-and-a-half games last year and had four interceptions, and he probably could have had six or seven,” linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. “That’s our goal. We want him to get six or seven interceptions/forced fumbles. As a linebacker, obviously tackles is a big thing. But the game-changing plays — that’s what we want to see go up.”

Besides the training camp reps he did not get last year, Edmunds also figures to benefit from having a full season of experience in Matt Eberflus’ defense — 875 snaps in 15 games.

“It’s off to a good start,” Edmunds said. “Not just with me, but defensively all together. Seeing reps, going game speed, going full speed and just adding those reps to your belt day-in and day-out is definitely going to set you up to be starting off at a high level.

“That’s what the focus is for the whole defense — starting fast. Not waiting. Applying that pressure early. Being out there and going full speed is definitely essential.”

Training camp injuries like Edmunds’ played a role in the Bears’ slow start on defense last season. With Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end DeMarcus Walker among others missing significant portions of training camp, the Bears allowed 29.0 points per game (31, 20, 41 and 24) in an 0-4 start.

Though Edmunds is healthy, the Bears again have had injury issues in camp. Four or more starters have been out the last six practices, including defensive end Montez Sweat (six practices), cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (12) and Tyrique Stevenson (six) and safety Jaquan Brisker (five).

“You’re always looking for continuity,” Eberflus said. “What’s nice is we do have walk-throughs. So at least they’re working in continuity in terms of alignment, assignment, calls. Working together at a slower pace, of course, but at least we’re getting that.”

