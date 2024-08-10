Bears QB Caleb Williams, 'having a blast,' gives reason for hope in NFL debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Caleb Williams did something in his NFL debut Saturday that was more impressive than leading the Bears to field goals on each of his two possessions.

In a 33-6 win, he managed to live up to the expectations that had been sitting on simmer ever since it was clear seven months ago the Bears would pick him first overall in the NFL draft.

It wasn’t just that the rookie quarterback went 4-for-7 for 95 yards — tight end Cole Kmet and receiver DJ Moore each dropped one — and a 101.8 passer rating in one quarter. It was the way he did it: with conviction and flair.

“Those first two drives, it was amazing,” Moore said. “He went out there with a bunch of confidence.”

It’s a preseason game. Neither team game-planned for each other. The Bears’ quarterback graveyard is littered with players who looked the part in exhibition play; Mitch Trubisky, who stood on the opposite sideline, went 18-for-25 for 166 yards, one touchdown and a 103.1 passer rating in his 2017 preseason debut.

Still, Williams’ first step of many was pointed emphatically in the right direction — even if none resulted in either of his two feet reaching the end zone.

“You have to understand where we are and understand what we have and where we are headed — that’s the most important thing,” Williams said. “But you also have to be where your feet are. When you’re out there on the field, when you’re preparing for this game, you’re enjoying it, you’re having fun, you’re having a blast.”

Fun? About 10 minutes into the game, Williams took a snap from under center, faked a handoff left and rolled to his right. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot was waiting for him. Williams pump-faked to force Smoot to throw his left arm in the air and kept rolling at full speed. As he reached the painted numbers on the field, he zipped a 26-yard pass to a wide-open Kmet, who was shoved out of bounds.

“Throw on the run?” Moore said. “It’s second to none.”

There was so much to like about the play, starting with the call.

“Everybody was open today,” said Moore, who caught two Williams passes for 27 yards.

New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron did what so many others haven’t when tutoring Bears rookies — he cut the field in half and leaned on Williams’ greatest strength, the ability to throw on the move.

And throw he did. Williams scrambled just once — for 13 yards to convert a third down.

Justin Fields was eager to take off and run in similar situations — and rightfully so, given his ball-carrying prowess. Bears coaches, though, stressed the importance of throwing downfield. Williams did on Day 1 — most notably to Kmet.

“That’s taught — that’s the read,” Eberflus said. “He did a nice job going through his progression there.”

Playing in a game for the first time since USC lost to rival UCLA on Nov. 18, Williams led drives that ended in Cairo Santos field goals from 30 and 31 yards, respectively.

The first possession started in the mud — on second down, right tackle Darnell Wright was flagged for holding as Williams rolled right and tossed the ball out of bounds. After a Khalil Herbert draw play made it third-and-12, Williams looked left and found Moore nestled between two zone defenders at the sticks.

On the next play, Williams popped a middle screen to D’Andre Swift for 42 yards. The quarterback appeared to throw a no-look shot-put pass as he was hit, but admitted to seeing the running back’s bright orange gloves flash across his field of vision.

Two Herbert runs set up third-and-1, but the running back was stuffed to force a field goal.

Williams was even sharper on his second possession, driving 84 yards and collecting five first downs. He seemed destined for a three-and-out before an illegal contact penalty on linebacker Dorian Williams negated an incomplete pass to fellow rookie Rome Odunze.

Later, Williams thought he had Odunze in the end zone on third-and-9 from the 18, but he ran out of time and had to float a pass incomplete toward the back right pylon.

Williams wasn’t sacked Saturday while playing behind four-fifths of the projected starting offensive line — all but injured right guard Nate Davis. The Bears know they need to improve both in run blocking and in protecting the franchise’s most precious asset, but Saturday was a good start. The Bears ran for three touchdowns in the second half — the first by receiver-turned-running back Velus Jones followed by two by Ian Wheeler.

Linebacker Micah Baskerville’s 53-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Bears’ third-stringers outscore their Bills counterparts 27-3 in the second half.

Eberflus said he wanted Williams to master the operation of the offense — calling the play correctly in the huddle, getting the unit lined up to run the play and then using the cadence of his voice as a weapon to keep their defense off balance. He did that.

“He was loud and precise with the calls,” Moore said.

Self-confidence, Williams said, didn’t come naturally in his first NFL game; rather, he considered it a product of the work he’s put in since being drafted out of USC.

So was his play on the field.

“There’s certainly positivity there — we’re not going to squash that,” Eberflus said. “I do feel like we have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to accomplish as a football team, not just Caleb. We all gotta play good around him. It’s important that we keep improving before that first game.”

With that caveat out of the way, Williams was asked whether Bears were fans allowed to be excited.

He smiled.

“I mean, Bears won,” he said.

