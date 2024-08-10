Bears' Velus Jones 'positive' in debut at running back

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For Velus Jones, it was just like old times.

The Bears’ wide receiver had six carries for 34 yards and a four-yard touchdown run to conclude a one-week experiment at running back in the Bears’ 33-6 preseason victory over the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

“It felt good just getting the ball in my hands,” Jones said. “My first position at [youth] league was running back and I played some running back my senior year of high school. I’ve got highlights.”

The NFL is a long way from youth league and high school, but not to Jones. With 4.31 speed in the 40, he thinks he can do anything.

“It kind of feels the same when you’ve got speed,” he said in jest. “Seriously, it was pretty cool. Shout out to the [offensive] line. They made it easy on me. Gave me some pretty clear looks.”

With Tyson Bagent at quarterback, Jones had runs of seven, one and four yards on a third quarter drive before going around left end for a four-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 13-3 lead. He added a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“It was positive,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He did a nice job of getting north. He’s a physical player. You can really see him denting those tackles to fall forwards for positive yards — the hidden yards that are in our favor. He’s been good back there.”

Eberflus said he would talk to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and running backs coach Chad Morton before deciding if Jones has earned an extended look in the back field,.

Starters out

Defensive end Montez Sweat was the most prominent of five starters — including four on defense, who did not play because of injuries.

The others were cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, safety, safety Jaquan Brisker and center/right guard Ryan Bates.

Long snapper Patrick Scales, who missed practice last week with a back injury, also did not play. Cameron Lyons replaced him against the Bills.

Swift-y

Running back D’Andre Swift, eager to do more as a receiver in Waldron’s offense, got off to a fast start in that area Saturday with a 42-yard reception on the Bears’ fourth play from scrimmage.

On first down from the Bears’ 40, quarterback Caleb Williams stepped up in heavy traffic and, with no options but taking as sack, flipped a short pass to Swift, who immediately was in open space after a block from center Coleman Shelton and was tackled by Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas at the Bills 18.

Swift’s longest pass play in the regular-season last year with the Eagles was 20 yards. But he had touchdown receptions of 63 and 42 yards ith the Lions in 2021.

Pick-6

Backup linebacker Micah Baskerville, who made an impact last year in training camp and the preseason, did it again Saturday with an interception of Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and 53-yard return for a touchdowns.

Welcome to the NFL

Rookie punter Tory Taylor, greeted by 16 mph winds at Highmark Stadium in his NFL debut, averaged 40.5 net yards on two punts. He had a 48-yard punt returned 15 yards, and a 48-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 11.

“Probably the toughest stadium I’ve ever played in,” Taylor said.

Under the radar

Reserve running back Ian Wheeler, an undrafted rookie from Howard, scored touchdowns on runs of eight and seven yards in the fourth quarter. Wheeler led the Bears in rushing with 43 yards on five carries (8.6 average).

