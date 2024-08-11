The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Bears sign DL Jaylon Hutchings, cut RB Demetric Felton

Hutchings started 57 games in a whopping six seasons at Texas Tech, recording 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 108 tackles. He was a captain for the Red Raiders last year, logging 3 ½ sacks.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears Bills Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) hands off running back Demetric Felton (38) during the second half of an preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) ORG XMIT: NYDC141

Adrian Kraus/AP Photos

The Bears cut running back Demetric Felton on Sunday, exactly two weeks after they signed him, and added defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings.

Hutchings went undrafted this year after having arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of the season. He was forced to miss the Independence Bowl against Cal, ending a streak of 57-straight starts that ranked second-longest in major-college football.

Felton’s departure bodes well for the Velus Jones experiment at running back. Jones had 12 snaps to Felton’s five in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Bills.

The converted receiver ran six times for 34 yards, including a touchdown. The Bears began playing Jones with the running backs in practice a week ago, and seem happy with his progress.


