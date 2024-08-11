Bears sign DL Jaylon Hutchings, cut RB Demetric Felton

The Bears cut running back Demetric Felton on Sunday, exactly two weeks after they signed him, and added defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings.

Hutchings started 57 games in a whopping six seasons at Texas Tech, recording 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 108 tackles. He was a captain for the Red Raiders last year, logging 3 ½ sacks.

Hutchings went undrafted this year after having arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of the season. He was forced to miss the Independence Bowl against Cal, ending a streak of 57-straight starts that ranked second-longest in major-college football.

There's so much to like about this bio of new #Bears DT Jaylon Hutchings, from the photo to his designation as Super Senior. (He played 6 years) pic.twitter.com/zIVYkp14n7 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 11, 2024

Felton’s departure bodes well for the Velus Jones experiment at running back. Jones had 12 snaps to Felton’s five in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Bills.

The converted receiver ran six times for 34 yards, including a touchdown. The Bears began playing Jones with the running backs in practice a week ago, and seem happy with his progress.



