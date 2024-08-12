1st-and-10: Do Bears need to see more of Caleb Williams?

Seen enough of Caleb Williams?

That will be an interesting call for Bears coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after Williams looked like an established quarterback against the Bills on Saturday.

In the bubble-wrap mentality of today’s NFL preseason, Williams making a couple of “special” throws and avoiding rookie mistakes might have been all the confirmation Eberflus and Waldron needed to see before the regular-season opener against the Titans on Sept. 8.

As much as Eberflus values cross-over practices, it’s possible Williams’ snaps against the Bengals in practice Thursday will count toward the goal of 45-55 snaps in the preseason and head on to Week 1. And that could be it for Williams in the preseason.

Last year, the Bears had two cross-over practices before playing the Colts — and only one starters played in the game (rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson). This year it’s only one cross-over against the Bengals, and Eberflus indicated last week it was still possible Williams and other starters could play.

But that was before Williams’ impressive debut against the Bills. After that performance, Bears fans are ready to fast-forward to Sept. 8. It would not be surprising if Eberflus and Waldron have a similar mentality regarding Williams’ preparedness for that moment. A good quarterback — or one who looks as legitimate as Williams did against the Bills — makes a big difference.

2. Williams, who seems like a particularly astute observer and listener, could probably learn as much from being in the realm of Joe Burrow as anything this week. Burrow, the No, 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was the 10th-ranked quarterback in the NFL’s top 100 for 2024 (39th overall), but only Patrick Mahomes (15-3) has a better playoff record among active quarterbacks.

Burrow is 5-2 in the postseason, with both losses in the last minute — in Super Bowl LVI vs. the Rams; and AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. He’s the only quarterback other than Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in a playoff game, winning 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

If you want to know what makes an “it” factor quarterback tick, Burrow stands behind only Mahomes as the guy you want to talk to.

3. Though training camp seems like it has been going on forever, it ends quickly. The Bears have just 10 practices before Week 1 begins.

So availability will be worth watching this week against the Bengals. Defensive end Montez Sweat has missed the last six practices and was one of six starters — four on defense — who did not play against the Bills.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon has missed almost all of camp (13 of 15 practices). Safety Jaquan Brisker (five practices) and Stevenson (six) also have missed extended time. On offense, guard Nate Davis (nine practices) and his replacement, Ryan Bates did not play against the Bills. Bates left practice late on Thursday.

Last year the Bears’ defense was never whole in training camp, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Brisker and defensive end DeMarcus Walker missing extended time, plus defensive end Yannick Ngakoue getting acclimated after signing late. The defense was at full strength for Week 1, but wasn’t very good — allowing 31 points against Jordan Love and the Packers in the opener, and an average of 29 points through the first four games, when the Bears started 0-4.

4. For What It’s Worth Dept.: The last time the Bears settled for field goals on their first two drives, they trailed the Giants 7-6 in 2022. On Saturday, they led 6-0. Perhaps it’s not that pertinent of a point in the preseason, but a reminder that an improved defense is expected to give Williams a little more miss room in his early developmental stage. Miss room Justin Fields did not have.

And even Fields eventually was a beneficiary last year. In the first 21 games under Eberflus, the Bears were 2-8 when they scored 20 or more points, because they allowed 29.9 points per game. In the final 13 games last year, they were 5-1 when scoring 20 or more points, with the defense allowing 18.2 points per game.

5. Rookie Austin Booker’s 2 1/2 sacks against backup quarterbacks were typical of the preseason — a shared sack with Daniel Hardy left him free after an apparent Bills miscommunication; one vs. chipping tight end Zach Davidson; and the last one against undrafted fourth-string rookie Gunner Britton.

But it might not be the fool’s gold that often is during the preseason. Booker is still a raw prospect who played just 18 games in college, but even in an unrefined state, his skills are translating to the NFL.

“He’s maybe a little bit ahead, but he is what I thought he was going to be,” Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “[He was] a little bit undisciplined but those o-linemen were having trouble with him. Obviously it’s a different level here, but some of the same things he was winning on in college, he’s winning on right now.”

6. Don’t sleep on second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. The 2023 third-round pick (No. 64 overall) has been in the shadow of Gervon Dexter since they were drafted 11 spots apart, but Pickens has made progress as well.

Pickens beat backup center Alec Anderson to sack Trubisky on the final play of the first half. He also beat a double team to stop running back Ray Davis for no gain.

“I’m way better than I was when I was a rookie,” said Pickens, who played an average of 15.5 snaps a game last season. “I understand the game, what’s going on. It slowed down. The game’s coming to me now. I’m knowing what it’s pass and when it’s run this year. Last year, my eyes were everywhere, I was looking at too much. Now I”m just focused on one thing, and that’s my key.”

7. By the numbers: The average drive start following a kickoff in the first week of the preseason was just shy of the receiving team’s 29-yard line (28.6). (That average doesn’t include the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman downing a kickoff a yard into the end zone for an inadvertent safety because of confusion about the new kickoff rule.) Last season, the average drive start following a kickoff was 25.5. A touchback brings the ball out to the 30.

Only two of 127 kickoffs last week were returned into opponent’s territory — the Jaguars’ Parker Washington had a 73-yard return to the Chiefs 20, and the Titans’ Kearis Jackson had a 63-yard return to the 49ers’ 30.

The Jaguars averaged 41.5 yards per return, with Washington’s 73-yard return and Tank Bigsby returning a free kick 45 yards after Hardman’s little mishap.

8. Rookie QB rankings: 1. Caleb Williams, Bears (101.8 vs. the Bills); 2. Bo Nix, Broncos (102.3 vs. the Colts); 3. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (116.8 vs. the Raiders); 4. Joe Milton, Patriots (134.7 vs. the Panthers); 5. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (109.7 vs. the Jets); 6. Michael Pratt, Packers (89.0 vs the Browns); 7. Michael Penix, Falcons (76.0 vs. the Dolphins); 8. Drake Maye, Patriots (84.0 vs. the Panthers); 9. Spencer Rattler, Saints (63.4 vs. the Cardinals); 10. Devin Leary, Ravens (67.5 vs. the Eagles).

9. Ex-Bears Player of the Week — Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, starting in place of Russell Wilson (ramping up after an injury), completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 113.2 passer rating against the Texans on Friday night. Fields also rushed three times for two yards, was sacked twice and botched two snaps.

10. Bear-ometer — 10-7: vs. Titans (W); at Texans (L); at Colts (W); vs. Rams (L); vs. Panthers (W); vs. Jaguars in London (L); at Commanders (W); at Cardinals (W); vs. Patriots (W); vs. Packers (W); vs. Vikings (W); at Lions (L); at 49ers (L); at Vikings (L); vs. Lions (W); vs. Seahawks (W); at Packers (L).

