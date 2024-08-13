The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

J.J. McCarthy's injury a reminder of dangers of preseason — and of comparison — for Caleb Williams

Williams was the most obvious draft choice since Trevor Lawrence in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to avoid the comparisons that come with being one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round this year.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy gestures to the sideline in the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy gestures to the sideline in the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Share

On Saturday, J.J. McCarthy showed the world the benefits of a rookie quarterback playing in preseason games. In his first NFL action after up-and-down practice performances, the No. 10 overall pick came off the bench to throw 45- and 33-yard touchdowns against the Raiders. He sat down after reaching the 30 snaps the Vikings had scheduled for him.

On Tuesday, he showed the risks of a rookie quarterback playing in preseason games. The Vikings announced that the La Grange Park native, who reported soreness to the team on Monday, had torn his knee during the game. He’ll have surgery this week, and the results could range from a meniscus trim that allows him to return by the end of September to something more serious that could sideline him the rest of the season.

The Vikings await their doctor’s evaluation.

“Certainly, what’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority,” coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “I don’t have that answer and really won’t be a part of determining that answer.”

As the Bears debate whether to play their starters on Saturday at Soldier Field — the Bengals will bench theirs — they’ll have to weigh both extremes.

To keep Williams healthy, the Bears can claim, as they did last year, that their quarterback’s work during a joint practice is good enough. The Bears host the Bengals for practice Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall.

The alternative to sitting Williams, though, is the jolt of excitement he provided when he took the field Saturday against the Bills. Without it, there’d be no proof of concept against opponents, no tangible reason for optimism. Because Williams played well, completing 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards and a 101.8 passer rating, he provided a morale boost that had been lacking when he struggled against his own defense in practice.

“That was beautiful,” nose tackle Andrew Billings said after practice Tuesday. “We watch him do what he does in practice. We wanna see it in a game. The fact he came out there and did what he did and stayed composed with it, that’s all you can ask from him, really.”

It’s enough to make fans want more — and for the Bears to wonder if there’s a point in seeing it.

“I’ve been seeing him make plays that are sporadic and a little bit different than maybe other guys,” left tackle Braxton Jones said. “But he just did what he was going to do, and I thought the whole time he was going to be like that.

“He’s nice and poised, just did his thing. He’s Caleb.”

Williams being himself is good enough; the consensus No. 1 overall pick was the most obvious draft choice since Trevor Lawrence in 2021. But that doesn’t mean Williams will be able to avoid the comparisons that come with being one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round this year.

Justin Fields was compared constantly to the four other quarterbacks chosen with the first 15 picks in 2021. He was considered either the second- or third-best of the group — Mac Jones won 10 games as a rookie — but finished as a disappointment. He wasn’t alone: of the five, only Lawrence is a first-string quarterback in training camp. The other four are backups on teams that didn’t draft them.

This year’s six-man first-round rookie class debuted this weekend, with McCarthy posting the best statistics. The Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, the second pick, had the best passer rating and the best moment. After posting a 109.7 rating to go with a three-yard touchdown run, the reigning Heisman Trophy got the game ball on the sideline and ran it over to his mom in the stands.

On Sunday, Bo Nix, the No. 12 pick, threw for 125 yards and a 102.3 passer rating. He led the Broncos to four scores in his five possessions, totaling 20 points.

Surprise No. 8 pick Michael Penix led the Falcons to only 10 points in five drives.

No. 3 choice Drake Maye was the most disappointing of the group. He was given only one series and posted a passer rating of 84.

Of the above, only Williams and Daniels are locks to play in Week 1. When Williams does, he’ll be in a better position than any of his peers, surrounded by a veteran supporting cast and bolstered by a solid defense.

That’s the plan, at least. With rookie quarterbacks, plans can change. Just ask the Vikings.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears' Montez Sweat, Nate Davis take first steps back
For Bears safety Kevin Byard, iron sharpens ironman
1st-and-10: Do Bears need to see more of Caleb Williams?
First impression: Caleb Williams could be an 'iron' man
D'Andre Swift shows Bears a glimpse of the luxury they paid for
Bears sign DL Jaylon Hutchings, cut RB Demetric Felton
The Latest
Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz walks outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in June.
La Voz Chicago
Fiscales quieren más tiempo de prisión para el ex concejal Ricardo Muñoz tras un arresto de DUI
Muñoz fue arrestado en mayo después de que chocara “a baja velocidad” contra otro automóvil en Berwyn y fuera encontrado desplomado sobre el volante de su auto con una botella de ron medio vacía en el asiento delantero del pasajero, según una petición presentada ante la corte federal el lunes.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A clipboard with a sheet of paper with "FAFSA" written on it. Nearby are $100 bills, a monitor and a book.
La Voz Chicago
Aún hay tiempo para completar la solicitud de FAFSA y obtener ayuda financiera universitaria este otoño
Muchos de los fallos a nivel federal ya se han solucionado. Además, una enfermera que trabajó en salud conductual apoya las intervenciones basadas en software en la atención a la salud mental.
By Letters to the Editor
 
IMG_2776.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bridgeview celebra al primer campeón de la UFC de origen palestino: ‘El campeón del pueblo’
Belal Muhammad ganó el campeonato del peso welter contra Leon Edwards el 27 de julio en un combate realizado en Manchester, Inglaterra. Muhammad creció en el lado suroeste y estudió en la Secundaria Bogan.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
cicada-2024-malort-2.jpgThe cicada-infused Malört shots at Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard sell for $5 each. | Joey Giardiniera
Food and Restaurants
Suburban brewery fined for selling cicada-infused Malört shot
Noon Whistle Brewing garnered headlines for selling the creative drink during the rare overlap of two cicada broods. But it turns out the shot wasn’t just disgusting — it was also illegal.
By David Struett
 
fotw08-14-24kingrichardmusic.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: The Year of the Coho keeps going along
Along with some summer kings on Lake Michigan and the usual summer regulars of catfish, bass and panfish lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 