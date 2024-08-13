J.J. McCarthy's injury a reminder of dangers of preseason — and of comparison — for Caleb Williams

On Saturday, J.J. McCarthy showed the world the benefits of a rookie quarterback playing in preseason games. In his first NFL action after up-and-down practice performances, the No. 10 overall pick came off the bench to throw 45- and 33-yard touchdowns against the Raiders. He sat down after reaching the 30 snaps the Vikings had scheduled for him.

On Tuesday, he showed the risks of a rookie quarterback playing in preseason games. The Vikings announced that the La Grange Park native, who reported soreness to the team on Monday, had torn his knee during the game. He’ll have surgery this week, and the results could range from a meniscus trim that allows him to return by the end of September to something more serious that could sideline him the rest of the season.

The Vikings await their doctor’s evaluation.

“Certainly, what’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority,” coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “I don’t have that answer and really won’t be a part of determining that answer.”

As the Bears debate whether to play their starters on Saturday at Soldier Field — the Bengals will bench theirs — they’ll have to weigh both extremes.

To keep Williams healthy, the Bears can claim, as they did last year, that their quarterback’s work during a joint practice is good enough. The Bears host the Bengals for practice Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall.

The alternative to sitting Williams, though, is the jolt of excitement he provided when he took the field Saturday against the Bills. Without it, there’d be no proof of concept against opponents, no tangible reason for optimism. Because Williams played well, completing 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards and a 101.8 passer rating, he provided a morale boost that had been lacking when he struggled against his own defense in practice.

“That was beautiful,” nose tackle Andrew Billings said after practice Tuesday. “We watch him do what he does in practice. We wanna see it in a game. The fact he came out there and did what he did and stayed composed with it, that’s all you can ask from him, really.”

It’s enough to make fans want more — and for the Bears to wonder if there’s a point in seeing it.

“I’ve been seeing him make plays that are sporadic and a little bit different than maybe other guys,” left tackle Braxton Jones said. “But he just did what he was going to do, and I thought the whole time he was going to be like that.

“He’s nice and poised, just did his thing. He’s Caleb.”

Williams being himself is good enough; the consensus No. 1 overall pick was the most obvious draft choice since Trevor Lawrence in 2021. But that doesn’t mean Williams will be able to avoid the comparisons that come with being one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round this year.

Justin Fields was compared constantly to the four other quarterbacks chosen with the first 15 picks in 2021. He was considered either the second- or third-best of the group — Mac Jones won 10 games as a rookie — but finished as a disappointment. He wasn’t alone: of the five, only Lawrence is a first-string quarterback in training camp. The other four are backups on teams that didn’t draft them.

This year’s six-man first-round rookie class debuted this weekend, with McCarthy posting the best statistics. The Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, the second pick, had the best passer rating and the best moment. After posting a 109.7 rating to go with a three-yard touchdown run, the reigning Heisman Trophy got the game ball on the sideline and ran it over to his mom in the stands.

On Sunday, Bo Nix, the No. 12 pick, threw for 125 yards and a 102.3 passer rating. He led the Broncos to four scores in his five possessions, totaling 20 points.

Surprise No. 8 pick Michael Penix led the Falcons to only 10 points in five drives.

No. 3 choice Drake Maye was the most disappointing of the group. He was given only one series and posted a passer rating of 84.

Of the above, only Williams and Daniels are locks to play in Week 1. When Williams does, he’ll be in a better position than any of his peers, surrounded by a veteran supporting cast and bolstered by a solid defense.

That’s the plan, at least. With rookie quarterbacks, plans can change. Just ask the Vikings.

