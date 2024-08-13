Bears 'Hard Knocks' highlights: After streaming delay, Caleb Williams reveals Olympic dreams

Streamers hoping to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Bears’ win on Saturday — or even DJ Moore’s visit to the Museum of Ice Cream a few weeks ago — were left waiting for 75 minutes Tuesday night.

A week ago, those with the Max app on their phones, tablets or televisions were able to watch the premier episode of “Hard Knocks” live, just like cable viewers were. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, though, the show still wasn’t posted to the app. Max released a statement saying “the episode will be available soon” on the app. It finally appeared 75 minutes after the start time.

Those who watched the show live — or eventually on the streamer — saw quarterback Caleb Williams say he’d be interested in playing flag football in the Olympics. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will host the sport for the first time. Last year, NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said the league was willing to work with the NFLPA on allowing current and former players to play.

The episode featured safety Jonathan Owens speaking at a team meeting after returning from Paris, where he watched his wife Simone Biles, the world’s greatest gymnast, win three gold medals.

Later, cornerback Jaylon Jones asked Owens if Biles was like LeBron James and Michael Jordan combined. Owens settled on a different comparison.

“Kinda like how Serena (Williams) was,” he said.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s practice battles against receiver Keenan Allen were highlighted in the episode, as was Williams’ burgeoning connection with fellow first-round rookie Rome Odunze.

For the second-straight week, the episode was more family-friendly than “Hard Knocks” episodes of years past — a product, perhaps, of the Bears having final cut on the episode. Amazingly, for the second-straight week, there was no cursing. Also, there was ice cream: the show followed Moore on a trip with his family to the Museum of Ice Cream downtown.

“Dangerous off day,” he said.

After making a catch in Saturday’s 33-6 win, “Hard Knocks” narrator Liev Schreiber declared that Moore looked “smoother than a bowl of soft serve.”

