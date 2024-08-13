Bears' Montez Sweat, Nate Davis take first steps back

Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat did not participate in team drills for the seventh consecutive practice Tuesday — one of four Bears defensive starters who did not participate.

But defensive coordinator Eric Washington said “I don’t have any concerns” about Sweat’s readiness or availability for the season opener on Sept. 8.

In fact, it was a day of minor progress on the injury front. Sweat and cornerback Kyler Gordon also participated in individual drills. Safety Jaquan Brisker (five consecutive practices) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (six) were non-participants.

Sweat has missed the last seven practices with an undisclosed injury. As the Bears’ top pass rusher and “multiplier,” he’s the biggest concern. But Washington was upbeat about Sweat’s status.

“He’s making progress and trending in the right direction as far as getting 100% healthy,” Washington said.

Gordon, who has been out since July 31 and has missed 14 of 17 practices in training camp with a leg strain, also is ramping up toward full participation. But the Bears’ defense has not been whole at any point since they began practicing in pads on July 26. In fact, they have had four or more starters out for the last seven practices, plus the preseason game against the Bills last Saturday.

“It’s always better when they’re available to be working,” Washington said, In an ideal situation, we want that first-line group to be working together. But we also have a next-man-up mentality. So hopefully we start to get guys back — Kyler … Montez … Tyrique … and they can practice for an extended period of time. But we have to be ready if anyone’s not available.”

Davis on the comeback trail

Guard Nate Davis, who had missed the previous nine practices with a soft-tissue issue, returned Tuesday on a limited basis. Davis participated in the first two team drills, but missed the last two while doing rehab work on the side.

But Ryan Bates, who had played right guard in Davis’ absence before an injury late last Thursday, did not practice Tuesday. Long snapper Patrick Scales missed his fifth consecutive practice.

Next man up

The defense has showed off its depth with Brisker, Gordon, Stevenson and backup cornerback Terell Smith out. Safety Elijah Hicks and cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell started against the Bills.

“Josh Blackwell has done a really nice job playing the nickel position,” Washington said when asked about reserves who have stood out. “Really like how he’s been working. He’s really stepped up.”