Bears vow best behavior vs. Bengals with league cracking down on practice fights

Last month, the NFL sent a memo to teams warning them not to fight during joint practices.

The Lions and Giants didn’t listen — they were fined $200,000 each last week after their two days of joint practices were filled with fighting.

That left Patriots coach Jerod Mayo on Tuesday to issue this threat to his team before practicing against the Eagles: backups who fight will be benched for the next preseason game, which starters who fight will be forced to play the entirety of it.

As more and more NFL teams turn to joint practices as a true test of training camp progress, they’re taking steps to make sure the typical jawing doesn’t turn into anything more. The Bears will be on alert Thursday when they host the Bengals for a joint practice at Halas Hall.

“You fight and you’re out …” nose tackle Andrew Billings said this week. “We just want to be professionals out there and not hurt anybody. Take care of the other team’s body and they will take care of yours.”

The Bears traveled to Westfield, Ind., last year for two days of joint practices with the Colts. There were at least five fights during the second practice, the largest coming during a kickoff drill.

“I’ve always thought it’s a nice little break because you go against someone different,” defensive backs coach Jon Hoke said. “As long as the players understand it’s just to get better. It’s not about to say who is tougher than who and all that. It’s about trying to get better at your craft. Getting better at understanding concepts as much as anything else. ...

“The pace is going to be different. How they operate is going to be different. That’s the mindset you should take going into that.”