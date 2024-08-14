Three hurt Bears vets make progress Wednesday

One year ago Wednesday, the Bears sideline looked like their starting lineup.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was sitting out of practice with an injury for the 10th straight day. Safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and backup cornerback Terell Smith did conditioning drills off to the side, too injured to practice. Guard Nate Davis was on the field for the first time in 12 days.

Coach Matt Eberflus claimed at the time that the injuries weren’t a long-term concern— and then the Bears lost their first four games by a combined 62 points, putting the season on tilt before the baseball playoffs even began.

It was natural to fear a repeat this training camp when Bears starters began dropping once padded practices began. But just when things were starting to look similar, they got better Wednesday — three starters made significant steps back from injuries.

Davis returned and practiced in all of the Bears’ team drills for the first time since he suffered a lower-body muscle strain on July 27. How Davis feels Thursday will be telling, but making it through Wednesday’s practice was something he couldn’t do 10 days ago, the last time the Bears tried ramping him up to a full day’s work.

Star defensive end Montez Sweat was back in team drills, too, for the first time since the beginning of the month. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, who last practiced in full July 25, broke up a pass during team drills. The Bears aren’t totally in the clear yet — both Sweat and Gordon, recovering undisclosed injuries, finished practice working out with trainers. Still, it’s the most progress they’ve shown in weeks.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson isn’t as far along — he did some work in 11-on-11s but sat out two-minute drills — while safety Jaquan Brisker remained out for his seventh practice.

Ryan Bates, who was competing for the starting center job and filling in at right guard for Davis, has been out for the last six days.

The right guard position remains the Bears’ biggest cause for concern, given both the stakes and the history. The Bears know they must protect Caleb Williams, and history — famously, the Saints’ Drew Brees — has shown that shorter quarterbacks benefit from solid protection at the center and two guard positions.

In part because of injury the past two years and a personal matter last training camp, Davis hasn’t been a reliable participant since the Bears signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal in March 2023. He started only 11 games last year and finished with 663 snaps, less than half the total of the Chiefs’ Trey Smith, who led all NFL guards. When Davis played, he was ranked 58th among guards in the league, per Pro Football Focus grades.

The return of Sweat — one of the Bears’ best five players — should assuage some, but not all, of the their concerns at defensive end. A team that entered training camp needing another pass rusher still does.

The Bears were thrilled with fifth-round pick Austin Booker, who had 2 ½ sacks against the Bills on Saturday. But asking him to be the team’s main weapon opposite Sweat on passing downs — with Walker moving inside to tackle — is neither realistic nor fair to the rookie.

Booker, who played only 505 college snaps, said Thursday he was happy to have a chance to show what he can do.

“Just keep going out there and showing them I can hang,” Booker said. “I feel like I’ve done that for the past two games. Just continue to get better and keep putting that on film.”