Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Ferreting out the details of Bears RB Velus Jones' college pet

After revealing on “Hard Knocks” that he once owned a ferret, the receiver-turned-running back spent six minutes Wednesday detailing the life of “Crash.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. at NFL preseason training camp

Bears wide receiver Velus Jones shared the story of his pet ferret Crash.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

After revealing on “Hard Knocks” that he once owned a ferret, Bears receiver-turned-running back Velus Jones spent six minutes Wednesday detailing the life of “Crash.”

He and Colts receiver Michael Pittman, then USC teammates, were killing time in Moscow, Idaho, when they played with a ferret at a Petsmart. That inspired them to buy “Crash” from a breeder in South Central Los Angeles. They paid $350 for a de-scented, neutered ferret and named him “Crash” after the “Crash Bandicoot” video game character.

Jones brought him to his tutoring sessions at USC — “I put him in my little pouch and I didn’t have to do no schoolwork because everybody would be so fascinated,” he said — and eventually to Tennessee when he transferred.

Jones had to put “Crash” down after he was paralyzed. He buried him near the river at his old apartment complex in Knoxville, Tenn.

“He’s a legend, for sure,” Jones said.

This and that

• Johnny Morris, the Bears’ all-time receiving yards later who is now 89, attended practice Wednesday. So did Prince Amukamara, who played cornerback for the Bears from 2017-19. Amukamara recently returned from watching his sister Promise play for the Nigeria women’s basketball team.

• Receiver DJ Moore limped off the field and had his foot looked at during practice before returning to action.

• Receivers Collin Johnson and DeAndre Carter, defensive end Jacob Martin, long snapper Patrick Scales and safety Adrian Colbert remained out with injuries.

• Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien was not at practice.

• With Thursday’s forecast calling for rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the Bears have developed a rain plan. One option would be to move practice indoors to the Walter Payton Center, though fitting both the Bears and Bengals in the building would be a tight squeeze.

