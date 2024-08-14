Bengals' Joe Burrow has it — can Bears' Caleb Williams get it?

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams expressed his admiration for Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford as the top two quarterbacks in the NFL last week in an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show outside Halas Hall.

“Aaron Rodgers, right now in the game, is my No. 1 QB,” Williams told host Kay Adams, even though Rodgers is ranked No. 92 in the NFL’s Top 100 — behind 14 other quarterbacks. “Obviously last year he got hurt. That kind of varies for the Top 100.”

Though Chiefs three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes seems like a notable omission in that discussion, Rodgers and Stafford are still two pretty good quarterbacks to emulate.

Both are Super Bowl champions with prolific NFL production. And pound-for-pound, Rodgers’ proficiency rivals Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the best quarterback of all time and in some opinions, exceeds them. Rodgers is a four-time MVP whose career 103.6 passer rating still is the best of all time.

But when Williams steps on the field for the Bears’ joint practice with the Bengals on Thursday at Halas Hall, he’ll be in the presence of another quarterback worth emulating — the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. The pride of Athens, Ohio, Burrow, like Williams, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall draft pick.

His rise from frustrated redshirt and backup in three seasons at Ohio State to Heisman Trophy winner at LSU in 2019 is legendary in the annals of college football. In 2019, Burrow led LSU (15-0) to the national championship with arguably (if not certainly) the greatest single season a college quarterback has ever had — 5,671 passing yards, 76% completions, 60 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He outplayed Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the national semifinals and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the National Championship Game, with a combined 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Burrow’s magnificent run of phenomenal performances, when he kept rising to the challenge every time the bar was raised, earned him the Heisman Trophy, the national championship and the certainty of being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. And with all that came the ultimate compliment for a quarterback — the vaunted “it” factor as a leader who can will a team to victory with an indomitable determination to be the best and a laser focus that allows him to think clearly and react decisively in the biggest moments.

In his second NFL season, Burrow led the Bengals — who were 2-14 the year before he arrived and 4-11-1 in his rookie season — to a 10-6 record, playoff victories over the Raiders, Titans and Mahomes’ Chiefs before losing Super Bowl LVI to Stafford and the Rams, 23-20.

A season-ending injury that limited Burrow to 10 starts last year has dropped him to No. 39 in the NFL’s Top 100 list — and 10th among quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson (No. 2), Mahomes (4), Josh Allen (12),Hurts (15th), Dak Prescott (16), C.J. Stroud (20), Brock Purdy (28), Jordan Love (34) and Tagovailoa (36).

But Burrow at full health is still that guy — arguably the quarterback other than Mahomes you’d take to win in a big game. He’s 5-2 in the postseason (Rodgers is 12-10, but 8-9 since winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 season). Burrow is 3-1 in his career against Mahomes. He’s the only quarterback other than Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in the playoffs.

That is where the bar ultimately should be for Williams. And while there are many smaller hurdles to clear before that — the Bears winning games with him; the Bears winning games because of him; and making the playoffs, for starters — Williams has already shown signs of being that kind of quarterback. From the moment the Bears drafted him and anointed him the starter, they’ve treated him and judged him like a veteran with a solid foundation instead of reminding us he’s still a rookie who has never played an NFL game.

“His work ethic and his communication, you see it and sometimes forget he’s a rookie,” quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph said, “the way he can connect with his teammates and have those conversations about something that might have happened on the play.

“The thing I’m impressed with is his leadership. On the field, off the field, the way he connects with teammates. As a leader at that position, it’s very important to connect with your players and he does a great job of that.”