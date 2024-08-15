Bears RG Nate Davis has a job to win and a lot to prove

Nate Davis is happy to be back — again.

The Bears’ intermittent right guard practiced for the third consecutive day after missing nine practices with an undisclosed injury. Only this time, he has a job to win and a lot to prove.

“It feels great,” Davis said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s cool being out there with the guys, getting the reps and just building that team camaraderie.”

Davis has been running with the first team in practice since returning Tuesday. But coach Matt Eberflus confirmed what he previously insinuated — that Davis will be in a competition for the starting right guard position with Ryan Bates (when Bates returns from an injury) and perhaps veteran Matt Pryor.

“I would just say this about Nate: He’s been working to get back and he’s done that,” Eberflus said. “That’s a competition. We’re looking for who the best inside players are for us. That’s not solidified yet at center or the [right] guard position. We’ll see where that goes through the week and moving into next week.”

The recent absence was one of several that have stymied Davis’ Bears career since he signed a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency in 2023. He missed most of training camp last year and finished only nine of 17 games for personal reasons and injuries.

After missing most of the offseason program this year, he participated fully in the first six practices of training camp when he was injured again.

“Definitely frustrated [about that], but the support staff that is here — my teammates, stuff like that, has really helped me out,” Davis said. “I feel good. Just taking it day-by-day.”

With options behind Davis, this might be his last chance to provide the stability the Bears’ offensive line desperately needs. He’s as motivated as he can be.

“Just to show the world the type of player I really am — especially when I’m healthy,” Davis said. “So when the mind is right, the body is good, I know I am a special player. I’m just excited to showcase that.”

Runner-up for Judon

Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged on the day the Bears reported to training camp that the team would explore outside answers at defensive end. So it was no surprise the Bears were among the teams interested in Matthew Judon, whom the Patriots traded to the Falcons on Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli, a longtime Poles friend and former coworker, said Poles negotiated with the Patriots and spoke with Judon’s agent about a potential new contract when Pioli was at Halas Hall on Wednesday. The Falcons, whom the Bears beat out for Montez Sweat at the trade deadline last year, landed him.

Wet and wild

The Bears’ defense intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow three times in a joint practice held in a steady rain — heavy at times — Thursday at Halas Hall. Safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Greg Stroman each had a pick.

It was a sloppy but productive practice overall, with no altercations and no hits on the quarterbacks. The biggest downside: Bengals running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith suffered what appeared to be serious leg injuries that required air casts and were taken off the field on a cart.

This and that

Safety Jaquan Brisker was the only defensive starter to miss practice Thursday. “I know he’s close [to coming back],” Byard said.

• Other players out: center/guard Ryan Bates, long-snapper Patrick Scales, wide receivers Collin Johnson and DeAndre Carter, defensive end Jacob Martin and offensive lineman Theo Benedet.

• Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, one of Poles’ best friends since they played together at Boston College, attended practice.

