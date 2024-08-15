The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to play QB Caleb Williams, starters vs. Bengals in preseason game Saturday

Coach Matt Eberflus opted to play Williams after going through a joint practice with the Bengals.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Bears coach Matt Eberflus indicated that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will play Saturday against the Bengals.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Share

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said his starters will play against the Bengals on Saturday in the team’s lone preseason game at Soldier Field. That presumably includes rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Eberflus declined to specify how much his starters will play, saying only that he feels good about the team’s plan.

That choice was surprising given that the Bears and Bengals had a joint practice at Halas Hall on Thursday. Eberflus opted to hold out his starters in a preseason game against the Colts last year after two joint practices.

This will be the Chicago crowd’s only chance to see Williams before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Titans. The Bears’ only other preseason game left is Aug. 22 at the Chiefs.

Williams didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Texans at the Hall of Fame, then played two possessions last week at the Bills.

He completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards and led the offense to two field goals in two possessions.

Latest on the Bears
Kyler Gordon
Bears
Three hurt Bears vets make progress Wednesday
Bears starters began dropping once padded practices got underway. But just when things were starting to look like last year, they got better Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Velus Jones Jr
Bears
Ferreting out the details of Bears RB Velus Jones' college pet
After revealing on “Hard Knocks” that he once owned a ferret, the wide receiver-turned-running back spent six minutes Wednesday detailing the life of “Crash.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Matt Eberflus
Bears
Bears vow best behavior vs. Bengals with league cracking down on fights during practice
Last month, the NFL sent a memo to teams warning them not to fight during joint practices.
By Patrick Finley
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bengals' Joe Burrow has it — can Bears' Caleb Williams get it?
Vikings rookie QB and ex-Nazareth star J.J. McCarthy to miss season after knee surgery
Bears 'Hard Knocks' highlights: After streaming delay, Caleb Williams reveals Olympic dreams
Bears' Montez Sweat, Nate Davis take first steps back
J.J. McCarthy's injury a reminder of dangers of preseason — and of comparison — for Caleb Williams
For Bears safety Kevin Byard, iron sharpens ironman
The Latest
Robert Almodovar stands outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse last week.
La Voz Chicago
Jueza que prohibió a un hombre la entrada a la corte por usar teléfono podría enfrentarse a la Junta de Investigación Judicial
El juez principal del Condado de Cook, Tim Evans, dijo que convocará a un panel esta semana para considerar si una jueza infringió las normas de ética cuando también amenazó a un hombre con la cárcel por tener un teléfono celular.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A large crowd cheers and raises fists and phones at Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Sept. 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Riot Fest se queda en Douglass Park, descartando los planes de trasladarse al SeatGeek Stadium de Bridgeview
En un abrupto cambio, los organizadores del festival anunciaron que el evento permanecerá en Chicago después de todo. Los residentes del vecindario, que estaban deseando que el festival abandonara la ciudad, expresaron su consternación al enterarse de que volverían a tener que lidiar con el ruido, la basura y el tráfico.
By Miriam Di Nunzio Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times , and 2 more
 
latinrestaurants-08xx24-27.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Durante Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebra la gastronomía latina de Chicago
Más de 40 restaurantes latinos de Chicago participan en el evento, que se celebra del 16 al 30 de agosto.
By Ambar Colón
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Let the drama begin for the Bulls as the 2024-25 NBA schedule is out
The Bulls will welcome in a few very familiar faces this season, starting with the home opener on Oct. 26 when Alex Caruso and the Thunder come to the United Center for what could be a dramatic reunion.
By Joe Cowley
 
PARADE-080623_4.jpg
Other Views
Indian Independence Day celebrations should be free of Hindu nationalism
Most Indian Americans simply have no interest in promoting Hindu nationalism. We must educate our communities as we celebrate Indian Independence Day over the next few days.
By Rasheed Ahmed
 