Bears to play QB Caleb Williams, starters vs. Bengals in preseason game Saturday

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said his starters will play against the Bengals on Saturday in the team’s lone preseason game at Soldier Field. That presumably includes rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Eberflus declined to specify how much his starters will play, saying only that he feels good about the team’s plan.

That choice was surprising given that the Bears and Bengals had a joint practice at Halas Hall on Thursday. Eberflus opted to hold out his starters in a preseason game against the Colts last year after two joint practices.

This will be the Chicago crowd’s only chance to see Williams before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Titans. The Bears’ only other preseason game left is Aug. 22 at the Chiefs.

Williams didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Texans at the Hall of Fame, then played two possessions last week at the Bills.

He completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards and led the offense to two field goals in two possessions.